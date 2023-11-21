Disneyland visitors injured as high winds topple lamppost

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three people were injured as a lamppost in California’s Disneyland was knocked over by strong winds on Monday.

A high wind warning was issued on Monday in Anaheim, California, when gust speeds between 45 and 65mph were reached.

As visitors started to arrive at the ‘happiest place on earth’ in the morning, strong winds toppled a lamppost situated on Disney’s Main Street, leaving three parkgoers injured, Santa Ana Police Department Sergeant John McClintock told CBS.

The lamppost was located in a flowerbed around the Disneyland flagpole, near the park’s main entrance.

One person was seriously injured and was taken to hospital to assess their condition, while two other people were responded to at the scene for minor injuries.

It is unclear what types of injuries were sustained or the current condition of the hospitalised person.

Disney workers blocked off the area and started to remove the fallen part of the pole an hour later, and a cherry picker was used to stabilise and repair the lamppost.

Picture updates posted by the Disneyland blog, Disneyland News Today, showed workers ushering the swarm of visitors to walk into the park a different route while construction was underway.

The pole was later repaired after the incident (KCAL)

The outlet also showed workers attaching cables to other lampposts to prevent any further accidents throughout the windy day.

On-stage park performances scheduled throughout the day were also reported to have been cancelled due to “inclement weather.”

Not far away, at John Wayne Airport, a small plane was also affected by the severe winds when it was completely flipped over on the runway the same day.

The Cessna 172 was taxiing when the wind forced the nose of the plane down.

Fortunately, the pilot got out to inspect what was happening when a strong gust flipped the plane just before 8.50am on Monday, a spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times.

The plane was towed to the side, and the runway was closed before reopening at 9.30am.

The Independent has contacted the Santa Ana Police Department and Disneyland for further information.