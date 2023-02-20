Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman was found dead at Disneyland in California on Saturday, authorities said.

The circumstances surrounding her death remained unclear as officials investigated whether she “jumped off or fell from” the Mickey and Friends Parking Structure, said the Anaheim police.

The police responded to reports of an adult woman on the ground at 6.50pm and provided her with medical aid until Anaheim Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene, reported Fox News.

She was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, said the police.

Authorities have so far not disclosed her identity and are still probing the circumstances leading up to the incident. Her affiliations with the theme park also remained under wraps, with officials not sharing whether she was an employee or a visitor.

The multilevel parking structure located in the northwest edge of the theme park was built in 2000, with the garage, having the capacity to hold over 10,000 cars – the biggest at the time.

This is not the only instance of fatality at the structure. Last year in December, a man in his 50s died by suicide at the garage. At least three other people have died there, since it was opened nearly two decades ago, reported LA Times.

Note: If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go tobefrienders.org to find a helpline near you.