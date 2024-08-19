Support truly

Watch live as protesters gather outside the Democratic National Convention to demonstrate against the Biden administration’s position on Israel.

A one-mile march organised by umbrella group March on the DNC was to take place at a park outside the convention arena in Chicago hours before Joe Biden addresses the gathering where Democratic delegates will publicly nominate Kamala Harris as their presidential candidate.

Organisers said last week that many people would be coming from Palestinian and Arab communities in Illinois and neighbouring states. The coalition also includes groups advocating for a range of causes, including reproductive rights and racial justice.

Another large protest is scheduled for Thursday, when Ms Harris is expected to accept the nomination.

Pro-Palestinian supporters have for months protested the Biden administration’s military and financial support for Israel during its war against Hamas, which has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to Gaza health officials.

Israel launched the offensive after it was attacked on October 7 by Hamas militants who killed 1,200 people, according to Israel tallies.