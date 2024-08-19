Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

1724056801

DNC Chicago: Kamala Harris to be nominated at Democratic convention as Adam Kinzinger added to speaker list

Vice President to accept nomination on Thursday after party’s big beasts address delegates

Joe Sommerlad
Monday 19 August 2024 09:40
Harris and Walz tour Pennsylvania ahead of Democratic National Convention

Democrats are gathering in Chicago for the start of the Democratic National Convention (DNC), which will see Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz formally nominated to be the party’s candidates in the 2024 presidential race to take on Donald Trump and JD Vance.

Harris has enjoyed an astonising boom in popularity since Joe Biden made his historic decision not to pursue another term in the White House a month ago, standing aside and endorsing his deputy as his successor in the wake of his disastrous debate performance against Trump in Atlanta on June 27.

With the party rallying around Harris, she has surged in the polls and cemented her appeal by adding Walz to the ticket, a sequence of events that has left Trump and Vance reeling, with seemingly little idea how best to respond to the new challenge they face.

This week’s four-day convention will build towards Harris’s speech on Thursday evening, with Biden, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama all due to address delegates before then.

Former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger is the latest big name to be added to the speakers roster.

1724056801

Democrat National Convention start time, speaker schedule and everything else you need to know

Here’s your guide to what’s scheduled and when.

DNC schedule: When Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, Michelle Obama and more will speak

Harris and Walz will formally accept their places on the Democratic party’s presidential ticket at the DNC

Joe Sommerlad19 August 2024 09:40
1724056194

Hello and welcome!

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, which will see Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz formally nominated to be the party’s candidates in the 2024 presidential race to take on Donald Trump and JD Vance.

Joe Sommerlad19 August 2024 09:29

