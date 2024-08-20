✕ Close Kamala Harris makes surprise appearance on stage at DNC

Joe Biden has taken the stage at the DNC to pass the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris to rapturous applause.

He was introduced by First Lady Jill Biden and his daughter Ashley Biden.

“Let me ask you, are you ready to elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz?” Biden asked the crowd.

This comes after Hillary Clinton returned to the Democratic National Convention on Monday night, eight years after she was the nominee in 2016.

In a fiery speech, Clinton said, “My friends, when a barrier falls for one of us, it falls and clears the way for all of us. So for the next 78 days, we need to work harder than we ever have.”

Harris made a surprise appearance at the convention ahead of Biden’s speech.

“Joe, thank you for your historic leadership, for your lifetime of service to our nation, and for all you will continue to do. We are forever grateful to you,” Harris said.

Harris has enjoyed an astonishing boom in popularity since Biden made his historic decision not to pursue another term in the White House a month ago in the wake of his disastrous debate performance against Trump in Atlanta on June 27.