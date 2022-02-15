Video shows dog abandoned in freezing Wendy’s drive thru

The rescue of a dog found laying on a blanket in a Wendy’s drive-thru was captured on TikTok, splitting viewers between those who reacted positively and others who suggested the video may not have captured the full story.

The video shows other cars in the drive-thru going past the dog. “So many cars were driving past/ignoring her,” a video caption states.

The next part of the video shows the dog inside the car, along with the caption: “Opened my car door and she came right up, wagging her tail, then got scared so I picked her up.”

The video was posted by Misfit Angels Rescue, a shelter in the Detriot, Michigan area. Four days after being posted, the video has been viewed more than 1.7 million times.

“Seeing how many people pass her wants to make me lose faith in humanity,” one person commented.

Another viewer wrote that it “makes me angry how many hundreds of ppl saw her and did nothing! thank you for helping her”.

Others suggested that the dog could have belonged to a homeless person. “I think she might belong to a homeless person and was waiting by their blanket for them to come back,” one viewer wrote.

According to the American Humane Society, “if you see a stray cat or dog, try to capture and contain the animal if circumstances permit. Always approach stray animals slowly and cautiously while speaking in a calm, gentle voice. You can also use food to coax a frightened animal into approaching you”.

“Ideally, dogs should be secured using a leash or contained in a fenced yard. A belt or piece of rope can be used as a slip lead in an emergency, but keep in mind that these items are not appropriate as a routine means of controlling a dog,” the society states on its website. “Most cats do not like to be held for any length of time, so stray kitties are best confined inside a cat carrier, secure box (with air holes), small room of your house or temporarily in your car (as long as the car is well ventilated and not too hot).”

The society also says that you should call the authorities instead of approaching an aggressive animal, check if the animal is wearing an ID tag. If it’s not wearing an ID tag, you should get it scanned for a microchip at a local shelter.

“If the animal has no ID tag or microchip, its best chance of being reunited with its owner is generally at an animal shelter,” the organization’s site states.