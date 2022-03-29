A South Carolina mother of three who had both her arms amputated after a vicious dog attack earlier this month might also lose her leg, a GoFundMe started by the woman’s sister reported recently.

The 38-year-old Kyleen Waltman was on her way home in Honea Path on 21 March at around 10.30am when she was mauled by three dogs.

In an interview with the Associated Press , the victim’s sister, Shenna Green, described how the 38-year-old was still in the midst of being attacked by the animals when a passerby found her rolled into a ditch by the side of the road. She was then immediately airlifted to hospital and began undergoing the lifesaving surgeries that would lead to both her arms being amputated up to her shoulder and part of her colon also being removed.

In an update posted on Ms Waltman’s GoFundMe, a fundraiser that was started by the attacked woman’s other sister, Amy Wynne, it describes how because of the injuries that the mother-of-three suffered, she may also now need to have her leg amputated.

“The doctor told us that they are watching her left leg because it has a lot of dead tissue, it was worse than they originally thought,” Ms Wynne writes. In addition to the potential leg amputation, Ms Wynee describes how the doctors looking after her sister told her on Friday how she also has a spinal injury, which is why “they are also keeping her sedated so she doesn’t aggravate it by trying to move”.

As of the last update, the young woman remains on a ventilator and, according to the family, “she still doesn’t know what has happened".

Two of the dogs who attacked Ms Waltman were later identified as pit bulls and all three remain in the possession and care of Abbeville Animal Contro.

Kyleen Waltman, 38, was attacked by three dogs on 21 March 2022 which left her with two amputated arms and fighting for her life. (Kyleen Waltman via WSPA)

The owner, Justin L Minor, has been arrested and charged, WYFF reported . The charges against Mr Minor include: three counts of animals/penalty for the owner of dangerous animal attacks and injures a human, animals/rabies control chapter violation, and animals/dangerous animals not permitted beyond premises unless restrained.

Investigation into the incident continues with the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office who are working alongside the Abbeville County Animal Control, local authorities say.