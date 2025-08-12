Five dogs have died and more than 20 fell sick in California. Researchers suspect a toxic algae is to blame
The dogs that suddenly fell ill showed symptoms including lack of coordination and tremors
Five dogs have died and more than 20 have fallen sick in California as researchers suspect a toxic algae is to blame.
Los Angeles County health officials are warning residents to keep their furry best friends away from the Venice Canals as they work to figure out what’s behind the mysterious illnesses of multiple neighborhood dogs.
The county’s Department of Public Health said in an alert last Friday that there have been 26 local dogs that have suddenly fallen severely ill, including five that have died as a result. The most recent case as of last Friday was on July 30.
The most common symptoms among these sick dogs were “severe lethargy and weakness, lack of coordination, vomiting, tremors, and seizures,” according to the alert.
California water officials tested the canal water, algae and scum, finding the presence of algal toxins. But a definitive link between the toxins and the dog illnesses has yet to be confirmed.
As experts investigate these strange illnesses, they are considering other possible sources, including “exposure to any pesticides, harmful organisms, or environmental hazards connected to the Venice Canals area,” per the alert.
This isn’t the first time experts have suspected toxic algae to be the cause of a dog death in California.
In August 2021, a Northern California couple, their one-year-old daughter and their dog were all found dead on a hiking trail near Hite’s Cove in the Sierra National Forest.
California water officials said at the time they were testing water in the area for any toxic algae blooms.
In the meantime, officials warn residents to keep their pets from swimming in the canals and away from “scum, foam, and cloudy or discolored water,” the alert said.
Pet owners are also advised to keep their dogs from drinking the canal water and sharing water bowls with other dogs.
“Do not allow pets to ingest, touch, or sniff algae, scum, or any debris near the canal water,” the alert also advised.
