Wisconsin plane crash – live: Dramatic rescue mission underway as plane carrying 3 people and 53 dogs crashes
A transport plane carrying 53 dogs up for adoption from the southeastern US crashed at a golf club in Delafield, Wisconsin.
No life-threatening injuries have been reported for the three people and dozens of dogs. The crash occurred at Western Lakes Golf Club.
All 53 dogs were triaged by veterinarians from the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County and will stay under observation until they have can be put up for adoption, according to CBS 58.
Matthew Haerter of Lake Country Fire and Rescue said during a press conference that the aircraft crashed at a back green on the course.
The plane is reported to have landed on the course and then crashed into a number of trees where its wings were cut off.
Maggie Tate-Techtmann of the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County added during the news conference that the dog transport was planned and that partnering shelters are taking care of the dogs that were on the plane.
She said the dogs will be available to adopt in the next few days.
Plane carrying three people, 56 rescue dogs crashes on Wisconsin golf course
A plane carrying three people and 56 rescue dogs from Louisiana crashed Tuesday morning on a golf course outside Milwakuee. None of the human passengers are believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.
Plane carrying three people, 56 rescue dogs crashes on Wisconsin golf course
The three human passengers are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries
