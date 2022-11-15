Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1668541845

Wisconsin plane crash – live: Dramatic rescue mission underway as plane carrying 3 people and 53 dogs crashes

Follow the latest updates from The Independent

Gustaf Kilander
Tuesday 15 November 2022 19:50
Comments
<p>A plane carrying 53 dogs crashed in Wisconsin</p>

A plane carrying 53 dogs crashed in Wisconsin

(Screenshot / CBS 58)

A transport plane carrying 53 dogs up for adoption from the southeastern US crashed at a golf club in Delafield, Wisconsin.

No life-threatening injuries have been reported for the three people and dozens of dogs. The crash occurred at Western Lakes Golf Club.

All 53 dogs were triaged by veterinarians from the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County and will stay under observation until they have can be put up for adoption, according to CBS 58.

Matthew Haerter of Lake Country Fire and Rescue said during a press conference that the aircraft crashed at a back green on the course.

The plane is reported to have landed on the course and then crashed into a number of trees where its wings were cut off.

Maggie Tate-Techtmann of the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County added during the news conference that the dog transport was planned and that partnering shelters are taking care of the dogs that were on the plane.

She said the dogs will be available to adopt in the next few days.

1668541797

Plane carrying three people, 56 rescue dogs crashes on Wisconsin golf course

A plane carrying three people and 56 rescue dogs from Louisiana crashed Tuesday morning on a golf course outside Milwakuee. None of the human passengers are believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

Read more:

Plane carrying three people, 56 rescue dogs crashes on Wisconsin golf course

The three human passengers are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries

Abe Asher15 November 2022 19:49

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in