Dom Phillips: Boris Johnson says government is ‘deeply concerned’ about missing Brit in Amazon
Boris Johnson has said he is “deeply concerned” about the disappearance of the British journalist Dom Phillips in the Amazon rainforest.
Mr Johnson said the government has been working with the Brazilian authorities to investigate the case.
“Like everybody in this House (of Commons), we’re deeply concerned about what may have happened to him. FCDO (Foreign Office) officials are working closely now with the Brazilian authorities,” Mr Johnson told lawmakers.
“What we’ve told the Brazilians is that we stand ready to provide all the support that they may need.”
Mr Phillips, 57, and Mr Pereira, 41, have been missing since 5 June after they were last seen in a remote part of the Amazon rainforest in the remote Javari Valley, the second-largest Indigenous territory plagued with violent crimes by illegal poachers, drug traffickers, and illegal miners.
Mr Phillips, who was a long-time contributor at the Guardian, had been living in the country for more than a decade and he was accompanying one of the country’s top indigenous experts to work on his book about the Amazon conservation.
The day before they went missing, the pair had received death threats for their support of indigenous rights in the region.
The first suspect in the case, Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, 41 - known as Pelado - was arrested on Thursday for allegedly carrying a firearm without a permit.
However, a second suspect, Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, 41, was arrested on Tuesday for alleged “aggravated murder” in connection to the case and “on suspicion of involvement in the case”.
Mr Oseney, who is known by his nickname Dos Santos, is the brother of the first suspect, who has been in police custody since last week.
Mr Amarildo has denied any wrongdoings and alleged torture by police to get his confession, according to Associated Press.
