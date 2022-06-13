Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira: Who are the men missing in the Amazon?

The men have been missing since June 5

Furvah Shah
Monday 13 June 2022 14:59
Comments
<p>A London protest calling for awareness to the disapperance of the missing men (Victoria Jones/PA)</p>

A London protest calling for awareness to the disapperance of the missing men (Victoria Jones/PA)

(PA Wire)

Dom Phillips, a British journalist, and Bruno Pereira, a Brazilian indigenous affairs expert, have been missing since June 5 while travelling in a remote part of the Amazon rainforest in western Brazil.

Phillips, 57, has written for The Guardian, The Financial Times and others and was travelling in Brazil for work purposes with Pereira, a former government adviser, when they went missing.

The pair were last seen in the Javari region of the Amazon, near the border with Peru and Phillips’ family have suspected that they are both dead.

A Brazilian journalist said the bodies of both men have been found in the rainforest but Brazilian authorities have not yet confirmed these reports.

On Monday, items belonging to both missing men – including their clothing and Phillips’s health identification card – were found, according to the local police.

Recommended

The two men’s disappearance is thought to be linked to illegal fishing, as Pereira was reportedly threatened by people engaged in the contraband activity before going missing.

Who is Dom Phillips?

Phillips is a long-time journalist who has covered environmental affairs in Brazil for over a decade

(AFP via Getty Images)

Phillips, 57, is a freelance journalist who has lived in Brazil for more than 10 years in the north-eastern city of Salvador and has reported on affairs in the country for the last 15 years.

Phillips was in the Amazon to conduct research for a book about the environment, supported by the Alicia Patterson Foundation. He has previously written about deforestation and other environmental issues in Brazil.

His wife, Alessandra Sampaio, and mother-in-law have said they believe the pair to be dead a Brazilian journalist, Andre Trigueiro, said Phillips’ wife confirmed the bodies of both men have been found.

Who is Bruno Pereira?

Pereira has been described as a “hero” by former colleagues

(FAMILY HANDOUT/AFP via Getty Ima)

Pereira, 41, is a father-of-three and an expert of indigenous affairs in Brazil.

He previously worked for Funai, the Brazilian governments indigenous rights agency, and has been described as a “hero” by his former colleagues.

Pereira was fired from his position at Funai in what was seen to be a politically motivated move, soon after president Jair Bolsonaro came to power in the country.

Recommended

Employees of the National Indigenous Foundation protest over the missing men in Brazil

(AFP via Getty Images)

He had reportedly received threats for his work in monitoring illegal activities in the region and their pairs disappearance has been linked to the illegal fishing trade.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in