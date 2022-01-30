AP News Digest 5:35 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

WINTER-WEATHER — Gusty winds and falling temperatures have plunged the East Coast into a deep freeze as people dig out after a powerful nor’easter dumped mounds of snow, flooded coastlines and knocked out power to tens of thousands. Dangerous wind chills were expected to fall below zero across the region after the storm dumped snow from Virginia to Maine. Philadelphia and New York had plenty of snow, but Massachusetts bore the brunt of the storm, with the town of Sharon getting more than 30 inches of snow before the storm moved out. By Mark Pratt and Mike Catalini. SENT: 630 words, photos, video.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-SANCTIONS-EXPLAINER — The White House and U.S. officials have threatened Russia with financial sanctions carrying “severe consequences” if it invades Ukraine, but so far plenty of people have been prime targets for Western pain. By Fatima Hussein. SENT: 880 words, photos.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korea has fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since U.S. President Joe Biden took office, possibly breaching a self-imposed suspension on the testing of longer-range weapons as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy. By Kim Tong-Hyung and Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 960 words, photos.

ISLAMIC-STATE-CREEPING-BACK — With a spectacular jail break in Syria and a deadly attack on an army barracks in Iraq, the Islamic State group was back in the headlines the past week, a reminder of a war that formally ended three years ago but continues to be fought mostly away from view. By Zeina Karam and Sarah El Deeb. SENT: 1,180 words, photos.

VOICES-FROM-MYANMAR — Since Myanmar’s military dismissed the results of democratic elections and seized power on Feb. 1, 2021, peaceful nationwide protests and violent crackdowns by security forces have spiraled into a nationwide humanitarian crisis. A woman told AP she kept fleeing from one place to another after fighting broke out near her village in eastern Myanmar. A 28-year-old surgeon who quit his job to protest the military takeover joined an armed resistance group in the jungle to treat the displaced. A former peace activist gave up on nonviolent protests to take up arms after seeing colleagues shot dead. According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners in Myanmar, at least 1,490 people have been killed and over 11,775 arrested since the army takeover. By Victoria Milko. SENT: 1,460 words, photos.

BIDEN-THREAT — A Kansas man who was traveling to Washington was being held on charges of threatening President Joe Biden, authorities say. SENT: 220 words.

THAILAND OIL-SPILL — Favorable wind and sea conditions kept an oil slick away from beaches in eastern Thailand, according to authorities, but concerns remained that the spillage may yet strike a popular resort island. SENT: 310 words, photos.

MEGA-MILLIONS-DRAW — A single ticket sold in Southern California matched all six numbers and was the lucky winner of the $426 million Mega Millions jackpot prize. SENT: 200 words.

ROMNEY-COVID — U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney has tested positive for COVID-19 and “will be isolating and working remotely for the recommended period of time,” according to a news release from his office. SENT: 330 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CANADA PROTEST — Thousands of protesters gathered in Canada’s capital to protest vaccine mandates, masks and lockdowns. SENT: 730 words, photos.

REPUBLICANS-TRUMP — Former President Donald Trump is facing a cascade of intensifying investigations that represent the most serious legal threat he has faced in his decades of litigious public life. Yet those around Trump describe him as largely unbothered by the legal proceedings. By Jill Colvin. SENT: 1,340 words, photos.

CAPITOL-RIOT-PARDONS — Former President Donald Trump is dangling the prospect of pardons for supporters who participated in the deadly Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol if he returns to the White House. SENT: 400 words, photo.

BRIDGE COLLAPSE-PITTSBURGH — Federal investigators vow to put a collapsed bridge in a Pittsburgh park “under a microscope” as they examine evidence, including video from a municipal bus that plummeted along the span, prompting rescuers to rappel down a ravine and form a human chain to reach a few occupants. SENT: 640 words, photos.

DEADLY-MULTI-VEHICLE-CRASH — A six-vehicle crash killed nine people and left one person in critical condition in a wreck that police in Nevada say was caused by a driver who was speeding. SENT: 160 words.

CARBON-MONOXIDE-HOTEL — Seven people have been hospitalized in critical condition after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Hampton Inn in Ohio, officials say. SENT: 220 words.

FIRE-DEATHS-NEBRASKA — Two school-aged children are among those killed after fire broke out early at a home in rural northern Nebraska. SENT: 190 words.

BRITAIN-POLITICS-HUMOR — The scandal-prone British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given cartoonists and meme-makers unimaginable riches for years, and with his hold on power now in jeopardy, their fortunes are only growing. SENT: 850 words, photos.

FRANCE-PRESIDENTIAL-ELECTION — The French left runs divided and weakened in the presidential race as at least five main candidates rejected any alliance with each other — and an online vote meant to pick a leader appears doomed to fail. SENT: 580 words, photos.

EMIRATES-ISRAEL — Israel’s figurehead president flew to the United Arab Emirates in the first official visit by the country’s head of state, the latest sign of deepening ties between the two nations as tensions rise in the region. SENT: 500 words, photos.

UNITED NATIONS-YEMEN-EXPERTS-REPORT — U.N. experts said in a new report that nearly 2,000 children recruited by Yemen’s Houthi rebels died on the battlefield between January 2020 and May 2021, and the Iranian-backed rebels continue to hold camps and courses encouraging youngsters to fight. SENT: 870 words.

PORTUGAL-ELECTION — Portuguese voters went to the polls Sunday in an early election that looked set to produce another vulnerable minority government, just as the country is poised to start spending a huge windfall of European Union funds. SENT: 580 words, photos.

IRAQ-ATTACK — Kuwait suspended flights to Iraq for a week starting citing security fears after a rocket attack targeted Baghdad international airport. Iraqi authorities, meanwhile, announced an attacker had been apprehended. SENT: 270 words.

CONGO-UN EXPERT-DEATHS — A military court in Congo has condemned about 50 people to death nearly five years after the murders of United Nations investigators Michael Sharp and Zaida Catalan in central Congo’s Kasai region. SENT: 380 words.

MEXICO-VIOLENCE — Inhabitants of a town on the front line of a turf war between rival drug cartels in Mexico say soldiers fired on them during a clash Saturday in the western state of Michoacan. SENT: 380 words.

FRANCE-IRAN — French President Emmanuel Macron called for the “immediate release” of a French-Iranian researcher imprisoned in Iran, officials say. SENT: 260 words, photo.

EMIRATES-ETHIOPIA — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has traveled to the United Arab Emirates on a state visit amid his country’s ongoing war against Tigray rebels. SENT: 170 words, photos.

HONG KONG-CALLIGRAPHY-PHOTO-GALLERY — In the runup to the Lunar New Year, calligraphers set up on the streets of Hong Kong to write ink-brush phrases on traditional red paper banners for homes and offices. SENT: 170 words, photos.

CHINA-PMI — Manufacturing activity in the world’s second largest economy grew at a slower pace in January compared to the previous month, according to an official government measure, as the country’s strict “zero-tolerance” COVID-19 measures put a dampener on economic activity. SENT: 240 words, photos.

BRADY-RETIREMENT-REPORTS — Despite reports that he is retiring, Tom Brady has told the Tampa Bay Buccaneers he hasn’t made up his mind, two people familiar with the details told The Associated Press. ESPN first reported Brady’s retirement, citing unidentified sources. Brady’s company posted a tweet indicating he’s retiring, and reaction came from around the world congratulating Brady on his career. But the tweet was later deleted, and Brady’s agent, Don Yee, said the 44-year-old quarterback would be the only person to accurately express his future. By Rob Maaddi. Sent: 890 words, photos. With TOM BRADY-PHOTO GALLERY — Tom Brady through his unprecedented career. SENT: 170 words, photos.

TEN-AUSTRALIAN-OPEN — Ash Barty has won the Australian Open women’s final in straight sets against Danielle Collins to end a 44-year drought for Aussies at their home Grand Slam tournament. Barty won the first set with one service break but was down 5-1 in the second set after dropping serve in the second and sixth games. SENT: 990 words, photos.

CHIEFS-ARNETTE-ARRESTED — NFL cornerback Damon Arnette was arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of weapons and drug offenses, prompting him to be released by his latest team, the Kansas City Chiefs. SENT: 160 words.

