Trump loses bid to sue rape accuser E. Jean Carroll
Journalist filed a defamation suit against the former president in 2019 alleging she was raped in the mid-1990s
Donald Trump has lost a legal bid to countersue journalist E. Jean Carroll who has accused him of raping her nearly 20 years ago.
In a scathing decision released Friday, US District judge Lewis Kaplan said Mr Trump’s continuing attempts to delay the 2019 case were “futile” and in “bad faith”.
“The defendant’s litigation tactics, whatever their intent, have delayed the case to an extent that readily could have been far less,” Judge Kaplan wrote.
“Granting leave to amend without considering the futility of the proposed amendment needlessly would make a regrettable situation worse by opening new avenues for significant further delay.”
Ms Carroll, 78, has alleged that Mr Trump raped her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s. Mr Trump has denied the allegations.
In November 2019, Ms Carroll sued Mr Trump for defamation over statements he made in response to the allegations.
Ms Carroll’s contention is that statements made by Mr Trump in response to the allegations caused her “to suffer reputational, emotional, and professional harm”.
