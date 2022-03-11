‘Putin Republican’ Cawthorn slammed as Pence visits Ukraine refugees - latest

Trump news – live: ‘Putin Republican’ Cawthorn slammed as Pence visits Ukraine refugees at border
As his former boss insists he was in fact tough on Russia during his presidency, former vice president Mike Pence has paid a visit to the Ukrainian border with his wife Karen. Sharing photos from his trip on Twitter, he wrote that the two of them were meeting with Ukrainian women and children seeking refuge from war – part of an exodus that numbers well over 2 million people already.
“The impact of the Russian invasion on these families is heartbreaking and the need for support is great,” Mr Pence wrote. “We encourage everyone to pray and contribute to @SamaritansPurse and other relief organizations today. Let’s stand together as one with the people of Ukraine.”
Controversial Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn caused outrage coming down on the other side of the war in Ukraine and branding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “a thug” in a recent speech.
Meanwhile, it has emerged that Donald Trump’s plane had to make an emergency landing in New Orleans not long after taking off from the Louisiana city after the aircraft suffered an engine failure over the Gulf of Mexico, it has emerged. The pilot immediately turned the plane around and landed just before 11pm on Saturday. The former president’s campaign organisation has since started sending out emails soliciting funds for a new “Trump Force One”, albeit without mentioning last weekend’s incident.
Tucker Carlson’s past comments could hurt Fox News in Smartmatic defamation suit, judge says
A judge hearing a defamation lawsuit brought against Fox News by a voting software company has said the network’s case may suffer because one of its own hosts, Tucker Carlson, himself dismissed claims at the centre of the case.
In an opinion handed down in response to several motions to dismiss the lawsuit, New York State Supreme Court Judge David Cohen wrote that Smartmatic USA can continue pursuing its claims against the network and several of its hosts over the reporting of claims made by lawyer and conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell about the company’s systems.
He also wrote that “ironically, the statements of Tucker Carlson, perhaps the most popular Fox News host, militate most strongly in favour of a possible finding that there is a substantial basis that Fox News acted with actual malice” by airing claims that Smartmatic’s software was compromised, allowing the election to be stolen in Joe Biden’s favour.
The Independent’s Andrew Naughtie has more.
‘Putin Republicans’: Backlash to Madison Cawthorn’s comments about Zelensky
North Carolina Republican Representative Madison Cawthorn has been slammed after a video emerged of him calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “thug” and his government “evil”.
“Remember that Zelensky is a thug,” Mr Cawthorn told supporters, a video obtained by WRAL shows. “Remember that the Ukrainian government is incredibly corrupt and is incredibly evil and has been pushing woke ideologies.”
California Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell tweeted that “100 per cent of Democrats are Zelensky Democrats. 50 per cent of Republicans are Putin Republicans”.
Gustaf Kilander reports on more the reaction to the far-right lawmakers comments.
‘Putin Republicans’: Madison Cawthorn suffers backlash for calling Zelensky a ‘thug’
‘This is disgraceful and not how a sitting lawmaker should speak about a US ally,’ former Trump official says
Trump’s ‘go-to-banger’?
If you didn’t know it was YMCA, “the gay national anthem” as he calls it, then you weren’t paying attention during his many, many rallies.
Trump says he loves playing ‘gay anthem’ when he DJs at Mar-a-Lago
Asked for his ‘go-to banger’, former president says ‘Y.M.C.A’
Why the RNC is suing the 6 January committee
The 6 January committee’s inquiry has many strands to it, and thus many people and organisations of interest – among them the Republican Party itself. Now, the GOP’s chief counsel, Justin Riemer, has claimed that the panel is “seizing” confidential information from the RNC and its supporters as it seeks to understand their activities leading up to the Capitol riot.
Filing a lawsuit to stop the committee’s move, he said:
Eric Garcia has more on the latest contretemps.
Republican National Committee sues the January 6 Committee
The lawsuit is the latest attack on the committee’s legitimacy by Republicans.
Garland: DoJ won’t avoid ‘controversial’ Jan 6 cases
US Attorney General Merrick Garland gave some of his most wide-ranging comments yet about the January 6 investigation in an interview with NPR, telling the news organisation that his agency would not shy away from tough prosecutions based on political decisions.
Mr Garland is seen as a lionising figure among some liberals in the US after he was appointed to the Justice Department following his unsuccessful nomination to the Supreme Court in the final year of Barack Obama’s presidency. He now heads up one of the largest investigations in the agency’s history that has already led to hundreds of prosecutions and shows no sign of slowing down.
John Bowden reports from Washington, DC.
Garland says Justice Department won’t avoid ‘controversial’ Jan 6 cases
Comments come as Justice Department has pursued ‘seditious conspiracy’ charges against ringleaders
Fox News correspondent debunks network’s own Russia-friendly falsehoods
Fox News’s national security correspondent, Jennifer Griffin, has been valiantly explaining the reality of the war in Ukraine even as some of her network colleagues and their on-air guests indulge in sometimes bizarre alternate versions of reality.
Last night, she once again found herself having to correct some of her own network’s output, this time on a brewing conspiracy about “bio labs” in Ukraine that she says Russia may be pointing to as a prelude to a false flag attack.
Polling shows Republican voters are taking Ukraine’s side
For all that the likes of Tucker Carlson are questioning why the US is opposing Russia so strongly during its assault on Ukraine, new data shows that the American electorate is broadly united around a set of strong opinions: that Russia is in the wrong, Ukraine is in the right, and paying for the costs created by sanctions is worth it.
CBC News’s Alexander Panetta walks through the data:
Disney CEO says LGBT+ representation is more powerful than lobbying. Pixar staff have a different story to tell
The Walt Disney Company’s CEO Bob Chapek, who announced that the company opposes Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation after it passed the state’s legislature, insists that the company’s diverse representation in its programming reflects Disney’s “inclusive culture” and is “more powerful” than any lobbying efforts.
But a group of LGBT+ Pixar employees and their allies say the company has “shaved down to crumbs” what little representation makes it to the screen.
“Nearly every moment of overtly gay affection is cut at Disney’s behest, regardless of when there is protest from both the creative teams and executive leadership at Pixar,” employees wrote in a statement to Disney leadership on 9 March.
Alex Woodward has the latest.
Disney CEO says LGBT+ representation is important. Pixar staff say they can’t make it
‘Beyond the ‘inspiring content’ that we aren’t even allowed to create, we require action,’ Pixar’s LGBT+ employees write in letter to Disney leadership on ‘Don’t Say Gay’
Civil rights groups warn Florida’s ‘election police’ could be used to intimidate voters
Florida’s state legislature has approved the creation of a new office dedicated to the investigation of election-related crimes, among the latest state-level Republican efforts targeting voting rights and election administration.
Voting rights and civil groups warn that such legislation – which has also been proposed by GOP officials in Arizona and Georgia – could end up criminalising a bedrock of democracy and be used to intimidate voters from casting their ballots.
Alex Woodward reports.
Florida’s ‘election police’ poses threat to voting rights, groups warn
GOP legislators approve DeSantis’s proposal for ‘Office of Election Crimes’ in sweeping election bill
Hero of Russian Federation resigns with damning note denouncing Putin
A highly decorated former Russian test pilot has delivered a dramatic criticism of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and his war on “brotherly Slavic people”.
Over the course of three decades, Alexander Garnaev flew for the airforce of the Soviet Union and then as a test pilot for experimental prototypes of the MiG-29M fighter jet.
In 1998, he was made a Hero of the Russian Federation, one of the country’s highest honours.
Andrew Buncombe and Katya Bandouil report.
Hero of the Russia Federation resigns with damning note denouncing Putin’s war
‘I am resigning from the position of the chairman of the Club of Heroes’
