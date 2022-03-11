‘Putin Republican’ Cawthorn slammed as Pence visits Ukraine refugees - latest

✕ Close Related Video: Bill Barr says Donald Trump responsible for January 6 Capitol riot

As his former boss insists he was in fact tough on Russia during his presidency, former vice president Mike Pence has paid a visit to the Ukrainian border with his wife Karen. Sharing photos from his trip on Twitter, he wrote that the two of them were meeting with Ukrainian women and children seeking refuge from war – part of an exodus that numbers well over 2 million people already.

“The impact of the Russian invasion on these families is heartbreaking and the need for support is great,” Mr Pence wrote. “We encourage everyone to pray and contribute to @SamaritansPurse and other relief organizations today. Let’s stand together as one with the people of Ukraine.”

Controversial Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn caused outrage coming down on the other side of the war in Ukraine and branding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “a thug” in a recent speech.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Donald Trump’s plane had to make an emergency landing in New Orleans not long after taking off from the Louisiana city after the aircraft suffered an engine failure over the Gulf of Mexico, it has emerged. The pilot immediately turned the plane around and landed just before 11pm on Saturday. The former president’s campaign organisation has since started sending out emails soliciting funds for a new “Trump Force One”, albeit without mentioning last weekend’s incident.