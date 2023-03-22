Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: View of Trump Tower as Stormy Daniels hush-money investigation expected to resume

Holly Patrick
Wednesday 22 March 2023 13:32
Comments

Watch a live view of Trump Tower in New York on Wednesday, 22 March, ahead the possible indictment of the former president.

The New York Police Department is increasing outside the Fifth Avenue building in anticipation for demonstrations after Mr Trump posted on social media calling for protests if he is arrested.

Supporters of Mr Trump had gathered in the vicinity of the Manhattan criminal court on Tuesday to express to back the former president.

An investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is looking into Mr Trump's role in hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, an adult film star, days before the 2016 presidential election.

The grand jury is expected to appear on Wednesday afternoon.

Recommended

Mr Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday, claiming that he would be arrested on Tuesday.

According to reports, New York authorities have been monitoring online discussion of threats of varying specificity, but there were no immediate signs that protests were imminent.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in