Watch a live view of Trump Tower in New York on Wednesday, 22 March, ahead the possible indictment of the former president.

The New York Police Department is increasing outside the Fifth Avenue building in anticipation for demonstrations after Mr Trump posted on social media calling for protests if he is arrested.

Supporters of Mr Trump had gathered in the vicinity of the Manhattan criminal court on Tuesday to express to back the former president.

An investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is looking into Mr Trump's role in hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, an adult film star, days before the 2016 presidential election.

The grand jury is expected to appear on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday, claiming that he would be arrested on Tuesday.

According to reports, New York authorities have been monitoring online discussion of threats of varying specificity, but there were no immediate signs that protests were imminent.

