Dow Jones crosses 40,000 points for the first time

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has hit 40,000 for the first time ever on Thursday morning after a favorable inflation report.

The index — a collection 30 major companies including Apple and McDonald's — has bained a 6 per cent this year. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq have also hit record highs, even outpacing the Dow.

The climb came after the Bureau of Labour Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index climbed 3.4 per cent in April, which was below what analysts expected.

The Federal Reserve is still targeting an inflation rate of 2 per cent. If inflation has slowed — as some analysts believe the latest CPI numbers indicate — then the Fed may consider cutting key interest rates from the nearly 5.5 per cent that they've been stuck at for the last year.