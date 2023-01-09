Marjorie Taylor Greene locked out of Twitter after using Dr Dre song in video

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has reportedly been locked out of Twitter after using one of Dr Dre’s songs in a video that shows her strutting through the halls of Congress after Kevin McCarthy’s election as Speaker of the House.

Dr Dre didn’t appreciate the video’s soundtrack.

“I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” the producer toldTMZ.

Throughout the video, which begins with Ms Greene emerging from her House office and continues with her walking through the halls, fielding a call from former President Donald Trump, and taking a photograph with Mr McCarthy, the beat from Dr Dre’s “Still D.R.E.” plays in the background.

Ms Greene was a notable and outspoken far-right supporter of Mr McCarthy’s during the California congressman’s bid to become speaker — a goal he finally accomplished after failing to secure the required number of votes on 14 consecutive ballots.

A number of Ms Greene’s ideological brethren, including Rep Matt Gaetz of Florida and other members of the House Freedom Caucus, were long opposed to Mr McCarthy on the grounds that he was not sufficently conservative.

In the end, after Mr McCarthy reportedly made concessions that will give the far right Freedom Caucus a significant amount of power in the operation of the House, enough members acquiesced to hand Mr McCarthy the gavel.

Despite the fact that Ms Greene was seemingly unable to sway her colleagues out of opposing Mr McCarthy’s bid, making this the first time since 1923 that a Speaker had not been elected on the first ballot and the first time since 1859 that a Speaker had not been elected on any of the first nine ballots, she has not shied away from celebrating his success.

Ms Greene’s social media team seemingly did not get permission to use the Dr Dre song in the video, though Republican politicians from Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump have a long history of using popular songs in their campaigns without endorsements from the artists.

Reagan famously used Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” at his campaign events even though the song critiques the country’s foreign policy and its treatment of its veterans.