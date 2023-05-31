Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The body of a Missouri emergency room doctor has been found in northwest Arkansas more than a week after he went missing, according to his family.

Dr John Forsyth was last heard from in text messages around 7am on 21 May. His brother, Richard Forsyth, said authorities called the family on Tuesday night to inform them that his brother was found dead.

Police said he was reported missing when he failed to show up for work later that day at Mercy Hospital in Cassville, a town of 3,100 residents deep in the Missouri Ozarks.

His black Infiniti was found unlocked in a remote area near an aquatic park in Cassville with his wallet, two phones and a laptop inside.

“It doesn’t seem like a person who left with a plan,” his brother said earlier. “Right now, we really don’t have any breaks in the case. I’m confused, and I’m worried. And I don’t like this one bit.”

“My brother is missing. If anyone knows anything, please contact us,” his sister Tiffany Andelin Forsyth wrote in Facebook post on 22 May, as she shared pictures of him. “I’m so worried, I’m a mess. That’s all I can say right now.”

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Missouri State Highway Patrol, searched about a 9-mile radius around the park using people, dogs and drones. Forsyth‘s family set up a Facebook page seeking information.

Earlier, his brother said the last person Dr Forsyth texted with was a woman to whom he had recently gotten engaged. The last time Richard saw him was a few days before he went missing.

“We had dinner Wednesday before he disappeared, and we sat and talked for three hours,” he said. “I told him this is the happiest I’d seen him in a long time. His divorce was final May 11, and I think that gave him energy for the future.”

Police have said there were no signs of foul play.

More follows