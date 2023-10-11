TikTok dentist ‘Dr Kenny Smiles’ sues another dentist amid controversy

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Dr Kenny Smiles, a TikTok famous dentist whose real name is Kenneth Wilstead, has sued another social media famous dentist for damaging his business during an online debate.

The 9 October complaint claims that Texas-based Dr Kenny is suing Massachusetts-based dentist Dr Miguel Ortiz for business disparagement against his practice Smile Again Dental and intrusive invasion of privacy after a livestream between the two dentists went haywire.

The filing hinges on a live “debate” between the two dentists on Instagram that began on 10 June. It also refers to the Texas dentist by his TikTok nickname “Dr Kenny.”

Dr Ortiz reportedly told Dr Kenny ahead of time that the debate would focus on “the different methods of cosmetic dentistry,” the filing stated. “Little did Dr. Kenny know or even imagine that Dr. Ortiz was planning to ambush him and cross-examine him as to his ethics, embarrass him to a national audience, and attempt to arrogate Dr. Kenny’s patients and potential patient base to his own.”

Dr Kenny claimed the debate was not actually about modern dentistry, but rather about Dr Ortiz suggesting that “Dr. Kenny’s methods were unethical and wrongful.” The complaint described the dentists’ discussion as a “witch hunt.”

Dr Kenny was hounded on his use of dental caps and crown replacement method, the complaint said, accusing Dr Ortiz of concocting “a ploy, under the guise of a debate, in an attempt to embarrass Dr. Kenny and destroy his image and business, to bolster his own national reputation and increase his patient rolls,” the complaint said.

“Dr. Ortiz used falsification and exaggeration to discredit Dr. Kenny’s methods, labeling them extreme and impermanent, harmful to the patient, overpriced and a process that will eventually lead to future dental problems,” the complaint said.

Dr Miguel Ortiz, a Massachusetts dentist (@dr_miguel_ortiz / screengrab)

Dr Kenny eventually walked off the camera during the debate, according to the filing. But Dr Ortiz kept the cameras rolling to discuss Dr Kenny’s ethics — a topic not elaborated on further in the complaint, but one that has been trending on TikTok for the past month.

A barrage of TikTok users is accusing the Texas dentist of sending scandalous messages to social media users and potential patients. One user, Krystal Widrig, told The Independent that she messaged Dr Kenny about a quote for her fixing her teeth. In response, he replied: “You’re perfection. Now take off your clothes.” The Independent has reached out to a lawyer for Dr Kenny about such allegations.

NBC News previously reported that a patient of Dr Kenny sued him for medical malpractice last year, accusing him of touching her inappropriately. Dr Kenny told the outlet that he vehemently denied any wrongdoing. Regarding the suit, he said, “a woman is suing me and falsely accusing me of touching or grabbing her buttocks.” He added that he is “totally innocent of any inappropriate touching of that woman.”

Dr Kenneth Wilstead aka Dr Kenny Smiles (@drkennysmiles / screengrab)

The filing argues that as a result of the livestream, Dr Kenny “has been publicly humiliated, lost business, and has fielded a myriad of complaints and questions from current and former patients, who have no issues with the work performed but are now worried about the quality and steadfastness of the Plaintiff’s product.”

He is seeking monetary relief between $250,000 and $1,000,000.

Dentists are coming together across the country to help the “victims of the alleged sexual predator. This person has ruined a lot of lives and we are here to help,” Dr Ortiz said in a 28 September Instagram video, showing a team that he “selected personally” to help treat “all the victims of sexual harassment, aggression, racism of the alleged perpetrator who has been in the news lately.” He did not name Dr Kenny.

This isn’t the first time that the Texas dentist has taken another dentist to court.

Dr Kenny previously sued North Carolina dentist Dr Shelby Comer in 2020, alleging that he made defamatory statements, business disparagement and other claims, to which Dr Comer filed counterclaims; the case was ultimately dismissed in September 2021.

The Independent has reached out to Dr Ortiz and Dr Kenny and his lawyers for comment. A lawyer was not listed for Dr Ortiz.