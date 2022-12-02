Jump to content

Liveupdated1669999288

Drew Brees news - live: NFL legend under fire for ‘disgusting’ PR stunt video of him being struck by lightning

Follow live updates about Drew Brees

Rachel Sharp
Friday 02 December 2022 16:41
Comments
Brees Surpasses 40,000 Yards With Saints

Drew Brees and PointsBet have been slammed over a “disgusting” PR stunt where they released a dramatic video appearing to show the NFL legend being struck by lightning, while filming a commercial for the sports betting company.

In the video, posted on social media overnight, the former New Orleans Saints quarterback is seen filming near the Catatumbo River in Venezuala when a bolt of lightning appars to suddenly strike.

Mr Brees had tweeted on Monday that he was “excited to be flying to a top-secret location” to film a commercial for PointsBet – a betting company that runs promos for so-called “lightning bets”.

As concerns grew for Mr Brees on social media, PointsBet released a cryptic statement failing to confirm what had taken place.

Several notable sports journalists have refuted the incident took place, with ESPN Saints reporter Katherine Terrell tweeting: “I just texted Drew Brees. He said he’s good and that he did not get struck by lightning.”

Finally, PointsBet released a second video of Mr Brees where he revealed it was all part of a ploy to plug the company’s “lightning bets”.

Recommended

1669999211

NFL star slammed by social media users for ‘disgusting’ stunt

Drew Brees and PointsBet are being slammed over their “disgusting” PR stunt after they released a dramatic video appearing to show the NFL legend being struck by lightning.

“So disappointed in Drew. People were legit worried for him and his family. This marketing ploy is disgusting,” one person wrote on Twitter after the betting company confirmed it was all a hoax.

“AWFUL ATTEMPT AT MARKETING. DO BETTER,” agreed another person.

Another person tweeted: “my 7 year old son just went into a panic attack after seeing that video and thinking he’s favorite QB was dead. now we have to take him to the hospital. shame on you all. he longer supports you either Drew.”

Rachel Sharp2 December 2022 16:40
1669998611

What happened in the video?

A video has appeared on social media purporting to show legendary NFL quarterback Drew Brees being struck by lightning while filming a commercial.

Mr Brees had apparently been filming a commercial for PointsBet, a sports betting app that markets itself in the US as being the “ultimate sportsbook for all things NFL”.

Filming was taking place in Venezuela near the Catatumbo River.

The unverified Twitter video that purported to show the apparent lightning strike has been viewed nearly 400,000 times since it was shared early Friday. Mr Brees can be seen in the foreground of the video wearing a sweater with the number zero on it, while the iconic ripple of lightning over the Venezuelan river can be seen in the background.

A moment later, a large flash is seen on camera accompanied by a loud crack of thunder as the camera drops to the ground and a woman is heard shouting.

Rachel Sharp2 December 2022 16:30
1669998270

PointsBet and Drew Brees confirm lightning video was a stunt

PointsBet and Drew Brees have now confirmed that the video was a marketing stunt.

In a video posted on Twitter, Brees is seen announcing “free lightning bets” over the weekend.

Rachel Sharp2 December 2022 16:24
1669997570

Video purports to show legendary quarterback Drew Brees being struck by lightning

Fans have been sent into a frenzy over a video that purported to show legendary NFL quarterback Drew Brees getting struck by lightning while filming a commercial.

The former New Orleans Saints quarterback tweeted on Monday that he was “excited to be flying to a top-secret location” later in the week where he would be filming a promo for PointsBet, a sports betting app that markets itself in the US as being the “ultimate sportsbook for all things NFL”.

Mr Brees had apparently been filming the commercial for the sports betting company in Venezuela near the Catatumbo River, a region that sees large lightning bolts displayed an average of 297 days a year, according to an analysis published in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society.

Read the full story:

Video purports to show Drew Brees being struck by lightning while filming commercial

PointsBet did not confirm whether brand ambassador Drew Brees had been struck by lightning

Rachel Sharp2 December 2022 16:12

