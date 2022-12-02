Drew Brees news - live: NFL legend under fire for ‘disgusting’ PR stunt video of him being struck by lightning
Drew Brees and PointsBet have been slammed over a “disgusting” PR stunt where they released a dramatic video appearing to show the NFL legend being struck by lightning, while filming a commercial for the sports betting company.
In the video, posted on social media overnight, the former New Orleans Saints quarterback is seen filming near the Catatumbo River in Venezuala when a bolt of lightning appars to suddenly strike.
Mr Brees had tweeted on Monday that he was “excited to be flying to a top-secret location” to film a commercial for PointsBet – a betting company that runs promos for so-called “lightning bets”.
As concerns grew for Mr Brees on social media, PointsBet released a cryptic statement failing to confirm what had taken place.
Several notable sports journalists have refuted the incident took place, with ESPN Saints reporter Katherine Terrell tweeting: “I just texted Drew Brees. He said he’s good and that he did not get struck by lightning.”
Finally, PointsBet released a second video of Mr Brees where he revealed it was all part of a ploy to plug the company’s “lightning bets”.
NFL star slammed by social media users for ‘disgusting’ stunt
Drew Brees and PointsBet are being slammed over their “disgusting” PR stunt after they released a dramatic video appearing to show the NFL legend being struck by lightning.
“So disappointed in Drew. People were legit worried for him and his family. This marketing ploy is disgusting,” one person wrote on Twitter after the betting company confirmed it was all a hoax.
“AWFUL ATTEMPT AT MARKETING. DO BETTER,” agreed another person.
Another person tweeted: “my 7 year old son just went into a panic attack after seeing that video and thinking he’s favorite QB was dead. now we have to take him to the hospital. shame on you all. he longer supports you either Drew.”
