Drew Brees and PointsBet have been slammed over a “disgusting” PR stunt where they released a dramatic video appearing to show the NFL legend being struck by lightning, while filming a commercial for the sports betting company.

In the video, posted on social media overnight, the former New Orleans Saints quarterback is seen filming near the Catatumbo River in Venezuala when a bolt of lightning appars to suddenly strike.

Mr Brees had tweeted on Monday that he was “excited to be flying to a top-secret location” to film a commercial for PointsBet – a betting company that runs promos for so-called “lightning bets”.

As concerns grew for Mr Brees on social media, PointsBet released a cryptic statement failing to confirm what had taken place.

Several notable sports journalists have refuted the incident took place, with ESPN Saints reporter Katherine Terrell tweeting: “I just texted Drew Brees. He said he’s good and that he did not get struck by lightning.”

Finally, PointsBet released a second video of Mr Brees where he revealed it was all part of a ploy to plug the company’s “lightning bets”.