Stern warning issued after civilian drone grounds air tanker fighting LA fires

The Los Angeles County district attorney has issued a stern warning after a civilian drone grounded a water tanker as firefighters battled a Los Angeles area fire this week.

The incident occurrred Thursday afternoon when the aircraft hit the drone as it operated over the Palisdades Fire, according to officials.

A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson said the Canadian plane, Quebec 1, sustained wing damage and remains grounded and is out of service. It’s only one of two super scoopers being operated by the Los Angeles County Fire Department. An image of the damage shows a large hole in aircraft’s wing.

The plane is likely to be out of operation until Monday.

No injuries were reported as a result of the collision. Ten people have died in the Los Angeles wildfires since they ignited earlier this month.

The FAA is investigating the incident. Flying a drone during firefighting efforts is a federal crime and is punishable by up to 12 months in prison or a fine of up to $75,000.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman vowed to go after drone lawbreakers.

A photo of Quebec 1, the airplane that was hit by the drone ( Los Angeles County Fire Department )

“If you’re thinking that it’s fine to send a drone up in the area for your own amusement, or you want to get information that nobody else can get, and you do it in one of these areas that for which drones are not permitted … you will be arrested, you will be prosecuted and you will be punished to the full extent of the law,” Hochman said.

The Federal Aviation Administration has not authorized anyone unaffiliated with the Los Angeles firefighting operations to fly drones under current temporary flight restrictions, the agency said. “The FAA treats these violations seriously and immediately considers swift enforcement action for these offenses,” it added in a statement.

“Flying a drone near a wildfire is dangerous and can cost lives,” the agency warned. “When people fly drones near wildfires, fire response agencies often ground their aircraft to avoid the potential for a midair collision. Delaying airborne response poses a threat to firefighters on the ground, residents, and property in nearby communities, and it can allow wildfires to grow larger.”

The Palisades Fire began on January 7 and has scorched over 21,000 acres. Three people have been killed in the blaze, and more than 11,000 structures are threatened.

The blaze is only eight percent contained, CalFire said in an update on Friday afternoon.

It’s one of six wildfires officials are fighting across the county, which has so far claimed a total of 10 lives. Several areas of the county are under evacuation orders. The fires are spreading due to the dry, hot Santa Ana winds that occur in Southern California each year.

Officials anticipate the fire weather will continue into next week.