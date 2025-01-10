How you can help the victims of the Los Angeles wildfires

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Charities and businesses are rallying to help the people of Los Angeles following the Southern California fires that have so far claimed the lives of at least 10 people.

With more than 180,000 residents forced to evacuate and at least 10,000 structures destroyed, many people have lost everything.

The fires have scorched more than 35,000 acres so far, with little containment. The Palisades fire, one of the most destructive the city has seen, is now at six percent containment after burning more than 20,000 acres, while the Altadena and Pasadena-based Eaton fire has burned 13,690 acres.

To make matters worse, the Kenneth fire broke out north of the Palisades fire on Thursday, threatening homes near Calabasas and Hidden Hills.

As thousands are feared to have lost their homes, this is how local organizations and charities are responding — and how you can help too.

Shelter

open image in gallery Many survivors of the fires have lost everything ( REUTERS )

A number of local businesses and hotels in the area are offering discounted or free accommodation to those impacted by the fires.

Santa Monica Hotels is offering discounted rates to first responders in the Palisades and anyone who has been evacuated from the area.

“Our hearts go out to those who are impacted by fires in our region,” the company said.

A full list of hotels and rates is available here, including the Comfort Inn Santa Monica, Gateway Hotel, Hilton Santa Monica, Hotel Carmel and the Pierside Hotel.

open image in gallery Evacuees from the Palisades fire are seen at an evacuation and shelter center at Westwood Recreation Center in Los Angeles ( AFP via Getty Images )

Airbnb, in partnership with 211LA, an organization that offers free resources on health and social services in L.A., has committed to providing free, emergency housing for 25,000 people impacted by the fires.

The rental giant said it has already offered emergency accommodation to 6,500 people and it is prioritizing the most vulnerable communities.

To support the initiative, the company says donations can be made at Airbnb.org where 100 percent of the funds will go towards connecting people to emergency housing. For more information, go here.

There are a number of other emergency shelters that have popped up across the city. The Mutual Aid Network Los Angeles is compiling a full list of these on their website, and on an interactive map.

open image in gallery A couple embrace as they look at what was their home ( EPA )

GoFundMe is also profiling verified people and families fundraising for themselves or loved ones after losing everything in the fire. The crowdfunding platform’s nonprofit arm uses its Wildfire Recovery Fund to give out emergency grants. You can read more about the families in need here.

Food

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is accepting financial and food donations through its distribution centers in response to the fires. To donate, click here.

The organization also has a list of food pantries online here to support anyone struggling to eat due to the disaster.

“If you or someone you know is in need of food assistance due to the ongoing fires in LA County, or for any other reason, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is here to help,” the group said.

open image in gallery Volunteers are working around the clock to support victims of the fires ( AP )

World Central Kitchen’s relief team is also responding to the emergency by handing out sandwiches and water. “Several WCK Chef Corps members are on standby, ready to provide comforting meals,” the organization said.

A number of eateries across the city are also offering free food. For a full list of those still giving away free food, or to find out from them if they need volunteers, go here.

Help families and children affected by the wildfires

Charity Baby2Baby says it has already distributed one million emergency supplies for the most vulnerable children and families who have lost everything in the fires, including diapers, food, formula, water, clothing, blankets and hygiene products.

The organization has set up a dedicated donation page for the fires, which you can visit here.

open image in gallery The fires have so far claimed the lives of 10 people ( Getty Images )

Project Camp organization runs trauma-informed pop-up day camps for children displaced or out of school due to natural disasters. It’s in the process of setting up multiple sites to help families impacted by the Palisades and Eaton fires. It is accepting monetary donations as well as volunteers to staff the camps.

Impacted families can also find out how to sign up for a camp here.

Meanwhile, Boys and Girls Clubs of Malibu, which helped kids and families after the 2018 Woolsey fire, is offering free counseling, case management and resource referrals for area families. It’s collecting donations to provide emergency grants and, when its facilities can safely reopen, it will create an emergency relief distribution center. For more information, visit their website.

Animals

open image in gallery Temporary animal shelters have popped up across the city ( AP )

The founder of the Animal Wellness Foundation, Dr. Annie Harvilicz, is housing animals that need to be evacuated in an old vet hospital in Marina del Rey.

The vet is urging families not to leave behind their pets if they need to flee.

“Please… I beg of you. Take your animals with you when you evacuate,” Harvilicz said. “You will not be able to come back to get them. Take them and you will find a place to stay. Hotels are becoming more pet friendly, rentals are more pet friendly, there are many animal shelters, neighbors will help, the veterinary community will be there for you. We are all here to help you.”

The organization is accepting donations and calling for people to join their network of foster carers here.

A number of hotels and rentals will accept families with pets, and temporary animal shelters have popped up across the city. Check out Mutual Aid LA’s network map for more details.