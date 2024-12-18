Mapped: All the locations of mass drone sightings in the last week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Residents of New Jersey were confused and worried when a group of mysterious drones began to be seen flying in the skies above the state starting late last month. Now residents in New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Florida, California and other states are experiencing the same thing.

Over the last few weeks, local, state and federal law enforcement officials in a string of states have been collecting and investigating reports of unexplained drone sightings

A cluster of drones, seemingly commercial grade, has consistently emerged over communities and even some restricted airspaces after sunset – first in northern New Jersey and now across the country.

Despite their increasing presence, so far officials don’t have many answers beyond assuring the public they do not pose a national security threat.

“We have no evidence at this time that the reported drone sightings pose a national security or public safety threat or have a foreign nexus,” the FBI and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement.

Their origins are unknown and federal investigators are facing public pressure to figure it out.

Here’s where else they’ve been spotted.

New Jersey

The largest presence of drones appears to be in parts of New Jersey, where reports originated.

The sightings began on November 18 near and in Morris County and haven’t ceased since then. Residents raised concerns over the purpose of the drones and those concerns intensified when officials could not explain them.

It was alarming to some because of the drone sightings’ proximity to Donald Trump’s golf club in Bedminster.

New York

On December, 13, New York State Police announced they had received “numerous” reports of drone sightings.

A day later, Governor Kathy Hochul announced an airfield in New Windsor was temporarily shut down due to drone activity.

“This has gone too far,” Hochul said, calling on the Biden administration to send law enforcement officers to New York to help protect residents and infrastructure.

Connecticut

Residents in Fairfield, Enfiled, Stamford and East Windsor reported drone activity in their neighborhoods. State police said they were deploying a drone detection system to assist in the investigation.

Pennsylvania

After residents reported drone sightings, Governor Josh Shapiro said he was directing the state police to investigate the sightings and fly helicopters to try and determine where the drones are coming from.

Massachusetts

Several residents living on Cape Code reported drone sightings over the last week leading Governor Maura Healey to announce police were working alongside federal officials to understand the origins and purpose of drones.

Her statement arrived just as two men were arrested for allegedly flying a drone too close to Logan International Airport.

Maryland

Drones were seen around the Baltimore area – some even seen by former governor Larry Hogan.

Delaware

The FBI in Baltimore said it was aware of possible drone sightings of possible drones in Delaware.

Florida

Several local news outlets have reported residents of Jacksonville spotting mysterious drones flying over the area.

Officials have not confirmed these reports yet.

California

Drones were spotted over Riverside County, according to NBC Los Angeles