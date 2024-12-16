Drones latest: Mysterious flying objects reported in New Jersey and nearby states as federal officials investigate
The FBI is investigating with the Department of Homeland Security after residents across eight states reported apparent drones
A series of apparent mystery drones have been spotted in several states over the last month, prompting concern from residents and government officials alike.
These drones have been spotted in California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia over the last month, CNN reports. At least one airport was shut down late last week due to reported drone activity.
Now, federal officials are investigating and emphasizing there is no apparent security concern.
“We know of no foreign involvement with respect to the sightings in the northeast. And we are vigilant in investigating this matter, the Department of Homeland Security, with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the lead,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Sunday.
The House Intelligence Committee is set to receive a briefing on the drones this week. Democratic Representative Jim Himes, a member of the committee, told Fox News he’s frustrated with the current lack of information.
“There are a lot of us who are pretty frustrated right now,” Himes said. “The answer ‘we don’t know’ is not a good enough answer when people are anxious, when they are nervous, and this has been true since we’ve been a species on this planet.”
“It is not the Iranians, it is not the Chinese. They aren’t Martians,” he added.
Where are the drone sightings?
Residents have reported mysterious flying drones in at least eight states over the last month.
While the sightings began last month in New Jersey, others have come out of California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.
These reports began to arouse suspicion after drones were spotted in two New Jersey locations: the US military research facility Picatinny Arsenal and President-elect Donald Trump’s golf course in Bedminster. These sightings even prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to issue temporary flight restrictions over the areas.
Federal officials have emphasized they are not aware of any security threat.
“We know of no foreign involvement with respect to the sightings in the northeast,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Sunday. “And we are vigilant in investigating this matter, the Department of Homeland Security, with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the lead.”
Airport, air force base impacted by drone activity
At least one airport was forced to shut down or restrict activity late last week due to reported drone activity.
New York’s Stewart International Airport – about 60 miles outside New York City — closed its runways for an hour on Friday night after drones were reported overhead, according to CNN.
Officials at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio were forced to close their airspace because of drone activity at the same time, local outlet WHIO reports.
“To date, installation leadership has determined none of the incursions impacted base residents, facilities, or assets,” said Bob Purtiman, Chief of Public Affairs for the base.
