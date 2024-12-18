Drones latest: Biden insists flying objects pose ‘no danger’ as FBI issues urgent firearm and laser warning
The bureau has warned New Jersey residents to avoid shooting down or shining lasers at suspect unmanned aircraft systems after complaints from pilots
President Joe Biden insisted that there is “no sense of danger” surrounding the mysterious spate of drone sightings across the US.
“Nothing nefarious apparently, but they’re checking it all out,” he told reporters at the White House on Tuesday amid growing public demands for an explanation. “We’re following this closely, but so far no sense of danger.”
The FBI also issued a warning to New Jersey residents, urging them not to shoot down or shine lasers at suspected drones flying overhead. The bureau, along with state police, noted an increase of pilots being hit in the eyes with lasers, after those on the ground have mistaken planes for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS’s).
“There is also a concern with people possibly firing weapons at what they believe to be a UAS,” the agency added in a statement.
Members of Congress were briefed on the potential origins of the drones in a classified House Intelligence Committee meeting on Tuesday by Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Major General Pat Ryder.
Officials continue to brush off claims that the UAS’s are linked with anything more clandestine, with Ryder telling reporters: “Completely understand the concerns, completely will reinforce we’re taking it seriously.”
Shooting drones could be dangerous, expert warns
Shooting down drones seen across the US could come with consequences.
“If people start shooting, things have to come down,” Jeffrey Wells, a visiting fellow at the National Security Institute at George Mason University, told The Hill.
Wells told the outlet that it was vital for the nation to address gaps between local officials and the federal government.
“Making those kind of more direct feeds to local government to inform citizens, that over your neighborhood really those are airplanes, those are helicopters, those are things that are being operated by your local utility company,” he said.
Senior official: Pentagon has been too passive in face of drones over military installations
Two senior officials are hitting the nation’s response to the drones flying over US military installations.
One official told USA TODAY that the response from the Pentagon had been too passive.
The official said that unidentified drones should be zapped and put in a bag.
NJ mayor suggests drones are looking for missing radioactive material - pushing conspiracy theory about their origins
Belleville Mayor Michael Melham has theorized that the lights people have been seeing above Essex County are ‘looking for something’
FAA posts updated guidance on drones - including this important fact
Federal officials are warning residents not to shoot down drones after sightings across the Northeast.
In updated guidance, the Federal Aviation Administration noted that it’s illegal under federal law to shoot at an aircraft.
“A private citizen shooting at any aircraft – including unmanned aircraft – poses a significant safety hazard. An unmanned aircraft hit by gunfire could crash, causing damage to persons or property on the ground, or it could collide with other objects in the air,” the agency warned. “Shooting at an unmanned aircraft could result in a civil penalty from the FAA and/or criminal charges from federal, state or local law enforcement.”
Mapped: Here’s where drones have been spotted in the last week
Officials have no explanation for where the drones are coming from or what their purpose is
ICYMI: FBI warns public against using lasers and trying to shoot down suspected drones
Law enforcement in New Jersey has been forced to warn local citizens against taking matters into their own hands and attempting to shoot down the unidentified flying objects and risking injury, according to ABC News, as the demand for answers continues to grow.
The FBI in Newark and New Jersey State Police warned that there has been an increase in pilots “being hit in the eyes with lasers because people on the ground think they see an Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS).”
“We’re also concerned people will take matters into their own hands and fire a weapon at an aircraft,” FBI Newark Acting Special Agent in Charge Nelson Delgado said in a video message released on Monday.
“Not only is this act against the law, but it poses an incredible danger to the pilots and passengers on those aircraft.”
Dozens of agencies have been working to find answers and track down any operators acting “illegally or with nefarious intent”, the FBI office said.
“However, there could be dangerous and possibly deadly consequences if manned aircraft are targeted mistakenly as UAS.”
Massachusetts governor calls for action from Congress on drones
“I also think it’s very important for Congress to act,” Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey told Boston 25 News.
First, she said they need to change the law to allow states to investigate and prosecute illegal drone activity.
Secondly, Healey noted that her government would like to see better drone detection technology.
Connecticut Rep. Himes reacts after classified drone briefing: ‘We have no idea who owns these drones'
Following a classified briefing from federal officials regarding recent drone sightings on the East Coast, House Intelligence members are asking for more information.
Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, the top Democrat on the panel, explained on Tuesday that they were told any drones were not operated by the federal government and no laws were being broken by the drones.
“We have no idea who owns these drones, assuming these drones are, in fact, drones,” he told reporters, according to The Washington Times. “Again, everybody who studied this has arrived at the conclusion that most of these sightings are commercial aircraft.”
Drone flight patterns are similar to airplanes, expert explains
Dennis Sinnett, the chair of Eastern Kentucky University’s School of Aviation, is speaking out about drones as reports of the aerial vehicles continue to crop up around the country.
“Depending on how close you are or how far you are from a drone, a lot of the flight patterns are very similar to airplanes,” Sinnett told LEX 18.
“They have the same type of aircraft markings, lighting that are similar to aircraft,” he said.
Defense Department sends additional resources to New Jersey’s Picatinny Arsenal and Naval Weapons Station Earle
The Department of Defense is sending additional resources to New Jersey’s Picatinny Arsenal and Naval Weapons Station Earle to better enable the installations to detect, track, and monitor drone activity.
“Commanders can use the recently released counter unmanned systems strategy to craft their responses to any incursions,” the Department of Defense said in a news release.
