Woman says boyfriend cheated on her and dumped her after she donated him her kidney

A woman who donated her kidney to a man she was dating is creating ripples on Tik Tok after she revealed that he cheated on and dumped her within a year of her saving his life.

Colleen Le, 30, posted a series of videos describing how she went under the knife because her then boyfriend needed a kidney transplant.

When she began dating the man five years ago, she learnt of his chronic kidney disease that left him needing dialysis at the age of 17.

“I decided to get tested to see if we were a match because I didn’t want to watch him die. I was so nervous,” she said. After a test confirmed that she was a match, Ms Le said she volunteered to donate her kidney.

Seven months after the surgery, the man told her he was “going to a bachelor party with [his] church group in Vegas for the weekend”. Since he was a “hardcore Christian,” she didn’t worry about that trip, Ms Le said.

But a few days later, her boyfriend came home to confess that he cheated on her in Vegas, and asked for forgiveness. “A lot of arguments later … I eventually forgave him and gave him a second chance,” the woman said on TikTok.

However, three months later, the man dumped her saying: “If we are meant for each other, God will bring us back together in the end.”

Ms Le shared that he went ahead and blocked her on social media, stopped answering her calls and texts for months, and later even accused her of donating the kidney “to look good”.

She also received “a word of advice” from her ex-boyfriend’s “homie” during her graduation party, saying “not everyone needs to know that [you] gave him your f***ing kidney n y’all broke up”.

The clip has been viewed millions of times, with several supporting Ms Le, while blasting off her ex-boyfriend. While some told her to “sleep with everyone he loves – his dad, mom, sister, grammy”, many others applauded her for her good deed.

One user wrote: “Don’t worry girl he literally cannot live without you and he has to deal with that for the rest of his life.”

Another person said: “Take it [her kidney] back, he don’t deserve it.”