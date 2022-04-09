NFL player Dwayne Haskins has died, coach says

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has died, the team’s coach has announced.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement on Saturday. “Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.”

Haskins was 24 years old. Mr Tomlin’s statement did not say his cause of death.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow