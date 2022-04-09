NFL player Dwayne Haskins has died, coach says
‘I am truly heartbroken,’ says Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has died, the team’s coach has announced.
“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement on Saturday. “Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.”
Haskins was 24 years old. Mr Tomlin’s statement did not say his cause of death.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies