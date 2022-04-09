NFL player Dwayne Haskins has died, coach says

‘I am truly heartbroken,’ says Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin

Nathan Place
New York
Saturday 09 April 2022 18:12
Comments
<p>Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has died at age 24, his team says </p>

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has died at age 24, his team says

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has died, the team’s coach has announced.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement on Saturday. “Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.”

Haskins was 24 years old. Mr Tomlin’s statement did not say his cause of death.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in