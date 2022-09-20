Former ELLE columnist who accused Donald Trump of rape in 2019 plans to file new civil lawsuit
E Jean Carroll plans to claim battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress in civil court
Trump’s Lawyers Acknowledge Potential Indictment by DOJ
A former ELLE columnist who previously raised rape allegations against Donald Trump will file a new lawsuit.
E Jean Carroll, 78, plans to claim battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, Reuters first reported. The allegations will be raised in civil court under New York state’s new Adult Survivors Act, which gives sexual assault victims a year to file civil charges, regardless of how much time has passed since the alleged attack.
According to court documents reviewed by The Independent, Ms Carroll plans to proceed with the lawsuit on 24 November, when the law signed by Governor Kathy Hochul takes effect. The case and Ms Carroll’s ongoing defamation suit against the former president could be tried in court together in February 2023.
In 2019, Ms Carroll claimed that Mr Trump raped her in a dressing room at the luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s. In November of that year, Ms Carroll sued Trump for defamation over statements he made in response to the allegations.
Trump has denied ever assaulting Ms Carroll, who penned the “Ask E Jean” column from 1993 until she was fired in 2019. Responding to Ms Carroll’s notice to the court about the measure she plans to take, Trump’s attorney branded the efforts “extraordinarily prejudicial.”
”To permit Plaintiff to drastically alter the scope and subject matter of this case at such time would severely prejudice Defendant’s rights,” Trump attorney Alina Habba wrote in the filing to Judge Lewis Kaplan.
More to follow ...
