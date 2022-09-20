Trump mocks Biden for 14th row seating at Queen’s funeral

Trump news - live: Ex-president mocks Biden for 14th row seating at Queen’s funeral
Rolling coverage of the former president’s latest legal woes and other news from Washington, DC and beyond
Donald Trump, who was not invited to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service in Windsor Castle, took a dig at Joe Biden mocking the president’s 14th-row seating assignment.
“This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect!” the former president wrote on Truth Social on Monday.
He added: “In real estate, like in politics and in life, location is everything!”
This comes after Mr Biden, over the weekend, said that the FBI’s discovery of top-secret documents at Mar-a-Lago in August raised concerns that sensitive data was compromised by Mr Trump holding onto hundreds of documents, and called it “irresponsible”.
Mr Trump also lambasted FBI agents for allegedly walking on his bedroom carpet at Mar-a-Lago with their shoes on last month as he returned to his estate in Southern Florida.
The former president also attacked the federal bureau for leaving the scene in a way that meant his Florida home “will never be the same” again, as Axios revealed why his lawyers had chosen Raymond Dearie, a rumoured FBI “skeptic”, as special master in the case brought by the Justice Department against him.
Trump remains quiet about Queen's funeral after failing to get invited
Donald Trump has spent the past twelve hours on Truth Social railing against electric cars, the FBI, “fake news” and patting himself on the back after a recent rally, but Queen Elizabeth’s funeral apparently isn’t on his mind.
As of Monday afternoon, Mr Trump hasn’t made any mention of the queen’s funeral. While there is no obligation for him to do so, staying quiet is unusual as he is a former head of state.
On Monday, former President Barack Obama issued a statement calling the queen “kind” and “no-nonsense” with a “clear understanding of her role as a symbol for a nation.”
Trump remains quiet about Queen's funeral after failing to get invited
The limited seating at the queen’s funeral prevented Joe Biden from taking a full American delegation to London
Biden warns US democracy threatened, but how can he save it?
President Joe Biden is finding it’s easier to call out attacks on democracy than it is to stop them.
His fundamental rationale for running for president was that America’s democratic traditions were in jeopardy. Now, 20 months into his presidency, the dangers are worse, Biden’s warnings are more dire -- and the limits of his own ability to fix the problem are clearer.
Biden warns US democracy threatened, but how can he save it?
President Joe Biden is finding it’s easier to call out attacks on democracy than it is to stop them
Trump mocks Biden for 14th row seating at Queen's funeral
Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden on Monday for his 14th-row seating assignment at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service in Windsor Castle.
“This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect!” the former president wrote on Truth Social on Monday. “However, a good time for our President to get to know the leaders of certain Third World countries.”
“In Real Estate, like in Politics and in Life, LOCATION IS EVERYTHING,” Mr Trump added.
President Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden arrived in London over the weekend to pay their respects during the Queen’s memorials.
Trump mocks Biden for 14th row seating at Queen's funeral: 'Location is everything'
Trump was not invited to service at Windsor Castle
Republican senators want special status for Hunter Biden prosecutor
A large group of Republican senators have asked Attorney General Merrick Garland to grant “special counsel” status to the Delaware federal prosecutor who has been overseeing a long-running investigation into President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.
In a letter signed by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Texas Senator John Cornyn and more than 30 other GOP members, the senators asked Mr Garland to name Delaware US Attorney David Weiss as a special counsel, a status normally reserved for prosecutors brought in from outside the Department of Justice to investigate matters involving an incumbent administration.
Republican senators want special status for Hunter Biden prosecutor
Justice Department regulations generally require a special counsel to come from outside the department
Trump compares JD Vance to Kim Jong-un in bizarre rally speech
Donald Trump gave a rambling speech to an under-capacity crowd of 6,000 people in Ohio’s Youngstown on Saturday, during which he dished out a series of humiliating jibes to mock venture capitalist JD Vance, his own pick for the state’s tight US Senate race.
The former president compared the Republican candidate to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at one point and said “JD is kissing my a**” now for support.
Trump compares his own Senate candidate to Kim Jong-un in bizarre rally speech
‘JD is kissing my a**. Of course he wants my support’
ICYMI: Marjorie Taylor Greene threatens to defund Education Department
Marjorie Taylor Greene has threatened to “defund” the Department of Education to prevent teachers from “brainwashing” American children.
The right-wing lawmaker from Georgia made the bizarre threat as she warmed up the crowd at the Donald Trump rally in Youngstown, Ohio, on Saturday night.
Marjorie Taylor Greene threatens to defund Education Department
The right-wing lawmaker from Georgia made bizarre threat at Donald Trump’s Ohio rally
Ted Cruz forced to admit trafficking migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is illegal
Ted Cruz was forced to admit by Sean Hannity that the transportation of undocumented migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard by Ron DeSantis was likely illegal.
The Florida governor has been widely criticised for flying two planeloads of Venezuelans to the upscale island, where Barack Obama has a $12m home, as part of a Republican immigration publicity stunt.
Mr Cruz, a US Senator from Texas, cast doubt on the legality of the move when he appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show.
Ted Cruz forced to admit trafficking migrants to Martha's Vineyard is illegal
Ron DeSantis widely criticised for flying two planeloads of Venezuelans to upscale Massachusetts island
Arizona GOP returns to far-right roots
Simmering discontent among a segment of Arizona Republicans over John McCain‘s famous penchant for bucking his party boiled over in the winter of 2014 with the censure of the longtime U.S. senator.
McCain’s allies responded with an all-out push to reassert control over the Arizona Republican Party. Censure proponents were ousted or diminished, and McCain went on to defeat his far-right challenger in a blowout during the 2016 primary.
Less than a decade later, the right wing forces that McCain marginalized within the Arizona GOP are now in full control, with profound implications for one of the nation’s most closely matched battlegrounds. Arizona Republicans have traded McCain for Donald Trump.
Once McCain's party, Arizona GOP returns to far-right roots
The far-right forces that former Sen. John McCain successfully marginalized within the Arizona Republican Party are back and in full control, with profound implications for one of the nation’s most closely matched battlegrounds
Greg Abbott’s lead over Beto O’Rourke stretches to nine points in new poll
Republican incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s lead over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke has stretched to nine points, according to a new poll.
Exactly 50 days before voters across the country cast ballots in the 2022 midterms election, a poll suggests that one of the most closely-watched races is becoming less competitive and that the gap between the candidates is getting bigger.
Andrew Buncombe reports.
Texas Gov Greg Abbott's lead over Beto O'Rourke stretches to nine points in new poll
Contest for Texas governor one of most closely watched races in this year’s midterms
From Truman to Biden: The Queen’s relationship with each US President
Over her 70 years as monarch, Queen Elizabeth II met every sitting US president, with the notable exception of President Lyndon Johnson.
Even before she ascended to the throne, she met President Harry Truman when she was heir and also met President Herbert Hoover when she was monarch, 20 years after he had left office.
Against the backdrop of the Cold War, the economic crises, societal changes, scientific breakthroughs, and military campaigns that have shaped the bond between the US and the UK, the Queen has been a constant and friendly soft power figure that was an important part of the special relationship.
Here are some of the notable moments of her meetings with US presidents.
The Queen's relationship with each US president during her 70-year reign
Queen Elizabeth shared warm relationships with many US presidents
