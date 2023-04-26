Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

E Jean Carroll, the woman accusing Donald Trump of rape, took the stand in her civil trial against the former president where she recounted the horrific assault in detail.

Ms Carroll testified on Wednesday that she was with Mr Trump at the department store, Bergdorf Goodman’s in the mid-1990s when Mr Trump assaulted her in the dressing room.

The former Elle columnist said she and Mr Trump were shopping around the department store when he asked her to try on a piece of lingerie that he wanted to purchase- a blue bodysuit.

As the two reached the dressing room, Ms Carroll said he, “He shut the door and shoved me up against the wall.”

“I was confused. I laughed,” Ms Carroll said.

She said she pushed Mr Trump back but he “thurst” her into the wall again.

From there, Ms Carroll described how Mr Trump pulled down her tights the inserted his fingers into her vagina.

She recalled, “It was extremely painful. It was a horrible feeling. He put his hand inside me and curled his finger. As I sit here today, I can still feel it.”

When asked if she screamed for help or told Mr Trump to stop, Ms Carroll said, “I’m not a screamer. I’m a fighter.”

Ms Carroll said Mr Trump inserted his penis and began to rape her.

“I wonder why I walked in there, to get in that situation... I’m proud to say I got out of there,” Ms Carroll said.

She said she felt “very stupid” for going into the dressing room after the horrific assault. She described how the rape left her “unable to ever have a romantic life again.”

After the assault, Ms Carroll said she got out as fast as possible then called her friend, Lisa Birnbach.

