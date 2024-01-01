Earthquake shakes California with 4.1 magnitude tremor on New Year’s Day

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake was reported offshore in California on the morning of New Year’s day, according to the US Geological Survey.

The seismic event occurred at 8:27 am local time 11 miles from Rancho Palos Verdes, and 13 miles from Los Angeles.

An average of five earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in the greater Los Angeles area, according to a recent three-year data sample cited by TheLos Angeles Times.

According to Michigan Technological University, tremors between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage. Those below 2.5 magnitude are seldom felt by most people.

Shaking was reportedly felt throughout the Southern California region on Monday, though there were no immediate reports of injuries or damages.

It comes following a series of strong earthquakes were reported in Japan, resulting in the deaths of two people. One of the quakes was recorded at a magnitude of 7.5, prompting the country to issue tsunami alerts along the coast.

Emergency services have rushed to rescue people trapped under rubble, with Yoshimasa Hayashi, Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, saying that “many” buildings had collapsed.