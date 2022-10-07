Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake hits northwest Oregon

Tremor was felt in nearby Lebanon and Salem

Gino Spocchia
Friday 07 October 2022 14:55
Comments

Residents of northwest Oregon were shaken by an earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale, early estimates from the United States Geological Survey(USGS) say.

The quake struck on Friday morning at about 5.52am about 16 km southeast of Lacomb, in Oregon’s Linn County, the USGS said.

There were no reports of damage or injuries as a result of the quake, which social media posts suggested was felt across the northwest Oregon area.

“Did you feel it? A 4.4 earthquake in Linn County,” wrote one Twitter user on Friday morning.

Recommended

Another person added: “Yes if you felt some shaking in the Salem area there was a small earthquake this morning.”

While an early report said the quake was 4.2, the USGS revised the number, adding that the tremor had a depth of about 13.2 km, according to Jeff Forgeron, a local meteorologist.

He tweeted: “The @USGS upgraded this morning’s #earthquake in northwest Oregon to a magnitude 4.4. Pretty decent shaker. Sounds like many across the region felt it!”

The earthquake struck near Right along the Juan De Fuca and North American tectonic plates in the Cascade mountain range, KTVL meteorologist Holden LeCroy said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in