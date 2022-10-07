Magnitude 4.4 earthquake hits northwest Oregon
Tremor was felt in nearby Lebanon and Salem
Residents of northwest Oregon were shaken by an earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale, early estimates from the United States Geological Survey(USGS) say.
The quake struck on Friday morning at about 5.52am about 16 km southeast of Lacomb, in Oregon’s Linn County, the USGS said.
There were no reports of damage or injuries as a result of the quake, which social media posts suggested was felt across the northwest Oregon area.
“Did you feel it? A 4.4 earthquake in Linn County,” wrote one Twitter user on Friday morning.
Another person added: “Yes if you felt some shaking in the Salem area there was a small earthquake this morning.”
While an early report said the quake was 4.2, the USGS revised the number, adding that the tremor had a depth of about 13.2 km, according to Jeff Forgeron, a local meteorologist.
He tweeted: “The @USGS upgraded this morning’s #earthquake in northwest Oregon to a magnitude 4.4. Pretty decent shaker. Sounds like many across the region felt it!”
The earthquake struck near Right along the Juan De Fuca and North American tectonic plates in the Cascade mountain range, KTVL meteorologist Holden LeCroy said.
