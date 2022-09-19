Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV
Liveupdated1663616218

Mexico earthquake – live: US issues tsunami warning as 7.6 magnitude quake rocks Michoacán

Io Dodds
San Francisco
Monday 19 September 2022 20:36
Comments
<p>People in Mexico City gather in the streets for safety after a major earthquake shook buildings on 19 September 2022</p>

People in Mexico City gather in the streets for safety after a major earthquake shook buildings on 19 September 2022

(REUTERS/Raquel Cunha)

US officials have issued a tsunami warning for the west coast of Mexico after a major earthquake off the coast of Michoacán state.

The Hawaii-based Pacific Tusnami Warning Centre, part of the US National Weather Service (NWS), said “hazardous tsunami waves” of up to three meters above the tide level were likely to hit the Mexican shore.

The earthquake was measured to have a preliminary magnitude of 7.6, which is powerful but not historic. According to the US Geological Survey, about 10-20 such earthquakes happen each year across the world.

Follow live updates on the situation below.

1663616218

No tsunami threat to Hawaii and other countries

Here’s the NWS’s latest bulletin, issued about half an hour ago.

“An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 occurred near the coast of Michoacán, Mexico at 1805 UTC on Monday 19 September 2022,” the notice said.

“Tsunami waves have been observed. Based on all available data, hazardous tsunami waves are forecast for some coasts.”

It specifically says Mexico may get waves of up to 3 meters above normal tide levels, but other countries and islands such as Hawaii were not likely to be significantly affected.

In a separate bulletin, the NWS added: “Based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii.”

Io Dodds19 September 2022 20:36
1663615837

NWS says tsunami waves have been observed

Good afternoon. An powerful earthquake has shaken buildings across Mexico, exactly five years to the day since another quake of similar magnitude killed 370 people.

The US National Weather Service (NWS) said that tsunami waves had been observed, and could reach up to three meters along the western coast of Mexico.

Io Dodds19 September 2022 20:30

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in