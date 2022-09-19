US officials have issued a tsunami warning for the west coast of Mexico after a major earthquake off the coast of Michoacán state.
The Hawaii-based Pacific Tusnami Warning Centre, part of the US National Weather Service (NWS), said “hazardous tsunami waves” of up to three meters above the tide level were likely to hit the Mexican shore.
The earthquake was measured to have a preliminary magnitude of 7.6, which is powerful but not historic. According to the US Geological Survey, about 10-20 such earthquakes happen each year across the world.
No tsunami threat to Hawaii and other countries
“An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 occurred near the coast of Michoacán, Mexico at 1805 UTC on Monday 19 September 2022,” the notice said.
“Tsunami waves have been observed. Based on all available data, hazardous tsunami waves are forecast for some coasts.”
It specifically says Mexico may get waves of up to 3 meters above normal tide levels, but other countries and islands such as Hawaii were not likely to be significantly affected.
In a separate bulletin, the NWS added: “Based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii.”
NWS says tsunami waves have been observed
Good afternoon. An powerful earthquake has shaken buildings across Mexico, exactly five years to the day since another quake of similar magnitude killed 370 people.
The US National Weather Service (NWS) said that tsunami waves had been observed, and could reach up to three meters along the western coast of Mexico.
