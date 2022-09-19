People in Mexico City gather in the streets for safety after a major earthquake shook buildings on 19 September 2022 (REUTERS/Raquel Cunha)

US officials have issued a tsunami warning for the west coast of Mexico after a major earthquake off the coast of Michoacán state.

The Hawaii-based Pacific Tusnami Warning Centre, part of the US National Weather Service (NWS), said “hazardous tsunami waves” of up to three meters above the tide level were likely to hit the Mexican shore.

The earthquake was measured to have a preliminary magnitude of 7.6, which is powerful but not historic. According to the US Geological Survey, about 10-20 such earthquakes happen each year across the world.

