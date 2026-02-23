Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The East Coast will be blasted by a bomb cyclone today, which will bury some areas in a foot of snow as blizzard-like conditions sweep across the region.

The rapidly strengthening nor’easter is expected to throw thousands of travel plans into chaos and close a slew of schools across New York and New England.

“​​This will be the first blizzard for much of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England coasts in about four years," Tyler Roys, a senior meteorologist at AccuWeather, said.

He also warned that New York City was hit with around 9.4 inches of snow during the city’s last blizzard, which swept in on February 8, 2017.

open image in gallery Winter Weather New York ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Ahead of this new snowstorm, the city’s mayor, Zohran Mamdani, has already declared a state of emergency and shuttered schools across the metropolitan area.

In a heartwarming video, the mayor personally called one youngster to tell them that they had a day off from school.

“Oh my god, it’s the mayor,” a New York student named Victoria said as she picked up the phone.

“So my only ask of you is that you just remain safe,” Mamdani said. “Stay indoors during the height of the storm. Once that has passed, feel free to go out and sled.”

The storm is expected to experience bombogenesis, or transform into a bomb cyclone, early on Monday morning.

As the storm progresses, AccuWeather says that parts of New Jersey and Long Island, as well as southeastern New England, will experience between 18 and 24 inches of snow.

Snowfall is projected to be worse in coastal areas, though some mid-Atlantic regions are expected to be battered by up to 3 inches of snow per hour.

open image in gallery Mamdani calls students to announce school closure as worst storm in decade hits New York ( Mamdani )

Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia, Eastern Tennessee and the North Carolina mountains are expected to receive lower snowfall totals, but still enough to require a shovel or plow.

Wind speeds are projected to range from 35 to 60mph, which could trigger a wave of power outages.

An estimated 432,579 homes on the East Coast have already been left without power due to the storm, according to PowerOutage.US.

Meanwhile, 5,368 flights into, within or out of the United States were cancelled on Monday morning, according to FlightAware.

open image in gallery The New York branch of the National Weather Service shared that its Upton office was being blasted with snow ( NWS New York )

However, some social media users in Boston have chosen to look on the funny side as the huge storm bears down on the United States.

“I’m shoveling out the old snow to make room for the new snow here in Boston,” one joked, accompanying their post with a gif of a man digging himself out of a snowhill.

“Boston public schools sending out the snow cancellation immediately after the US wins gold seems like the most Boston move of all,” another mused, referencing a win by Team USA at the Winter Olympics.

On the social media platform X, the New York Branch of the National Weather Service gave users an insight into the harsh weather conditions near its office in Upton.

In the footage, which was filmed 66 miles from New York City, several cars can be seen buried under snow and ice while more flurries of snow fly through the air.

“Expect whiteout conditions in heavy blowing snow,” the NWS captioned the post.