Watch live: White House hosts annual Easter egg roll
Watch live as the White House hosts the annual Easter Egg roll on Monday, 10 April.
First held in 1878, the spring tradition sees children come to the president’s official residence to take part in the game.
They will use wooden spoons to roll colourful eggs in a race across the South Lawn.
Children will also be invited to take part in an Easter egg hunt.
First lady Jill Biden’s theme for the Easter event is “EGGucation”, the White House announced.
The event returned last year with the same theme after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Among the activities staged for children of all ages will be a reading nook, talent show, picture day, snack time tent, and more.
Around 30,000 people are expected to take part in the 2023 Easter “EGGucation” Roll, including thousands of military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors.
