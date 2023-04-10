Watch live: White House hosts annual Easter egg roll

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as the White House hosts the annual Easter Egg roll on Monday, 10 April.

First held in 1878, the spring tradition sees children come to the president’s official residence to take part in the game.

They will use wooden spoons to roll colourful eggs in a race across the South Lawn.

Children will also be invited to take part in an Easter egg hunt.

First lady Jill Biden’s theme for the Easter event is “EGGucation”, the White House announced.

The event returned last year with the same theme after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the activities staged for children of all ages will be a reading nook, talent show, picture day, snack time tent, and more.

Around 30,000 people are expected to take part in the 2023 Easter “EGGucation” Roll, including thousands of military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.