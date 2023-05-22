Watch live: Biden and McCarthy arrive at White House to discuss US debt ceiling as default date looms
Watch live outside the White House as President Joe Biden meets with House SpeakerKevin McCarthy on Monday 22 May, after their first meeting on Sunday to try to break the stalemate over legislation to raise the national debt limit.
Earlier in the day, Mr McCarthy dubbed one of his calls with the US president as “productive” in a comment to reporters.
A day earlier, the Speaker said negotiations had taken a step backward following Mr Biden’s remarks that he believed the 14th Amendment could be used to circumvent Congress on the issue.
Conservatives have been accusing Biden of refusing to negotiate cuts to federal spending ahead of the debt ceiling deadline.
The White House, meanwhile, has blamed Republicans for putting the country’s credit rating at risk.
