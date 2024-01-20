The toll Ecuador’s dramatic surge in violence has taken on families: ‘We rarely leave the house now’
Lauren Crosby Medlicott speaks to Carla Angelica Bohorquez Luque, from the city of Guayaqui, about the fear spreading around her neighbour. Those afraid to go to work or school, play outside or visit their parents
Carla Angelica Bohorquez Luque arrived home from working as a psychologist in the city of Guayaquil, Ecuador, when she heard her neighbour scream: “They have taken over Channel 10! They have kidnapped them!”
The channel was the state-owned TC Television. Luque ran upstairs to watch the unfolding crisis on her television with her mother, masked men waved guns and explosives during a live broadcast in the studio studio.
“They had several men with cameras lying on the floor,” the 35-year-old told The Independent. “They were pointing machine guns at them.”
