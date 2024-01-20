Carla Angelica Bohorquez Luque arrived home from working as a psychologist in the city of Guayaquil, Ecuador, when she heard her neighbour scream: “They have taken over Channel 10! They have kidnapped them!”

The channel was the state-owned TC Television. Luque ran upstairs to watch the unfolding crisis on her television with her mother, masked men waved guns and explosives during a live broadcast in the studio studio.

“They had several men with cameras lying on the floor,” the 35-year-old told The Independent. “They were pointing machine guns at them.”