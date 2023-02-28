Over a dozen Alabama middle school students fall ill after reportedly eating edibles

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than a dozen students fell ill at Jones Valley Middle School students in Birmingham, Alabama, after reportedly eating an unidentified kind of candy.

Both local police and fire department responded to the school on Tuesday at about 12.15pm, AL.com reported.

Orlando Reynolds, the captain of the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service, said the crews were sent to the school after a report said that 11 students had noticed a general sickness after having eaten the sweets.

The candy could have been a kind of edible gummies, said AL.com.

Captain Reynolds said that Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service took a 13-year-old girl to the Children’s of Alabama hospital, but added that she was alert and conscious.

The other students who said they felt ill were taken to receive medical care by family members.

Sherrel Wheeler Stewart, the executive director of strategy and communications at Birmingham City Schools, told AL.com that 13 students were evaluated in connection to the incident.

Jones Valley Middle School in Birmingham, Alabama (Screenshot / Google Maps)

“The parent of the student who distributed the candy met with school leaders and said that the candy she purchased at a grocery store did not contain any harmful or illegal substance,” she told the publication. “This matter is still under investigation. The health and safety of our scholars is our top priority in Birmingham City Schools.”