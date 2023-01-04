Huge spike in number of children accidentally eating cannabis edibles

A massive rise was recorded in cases of children accidentally eating cannabis edibles from 2017 to 2021.

New statistics show a 1,375 per cent spike in reports to poison centers involving children under six in the United States.

The study, published in Pediatrics, revealed there were 207 reported cases of children eating cannabis edibles in 2017.

In 2021, there were 3,054 cases. Over the five years in total, there were more than 7,040 exposures.

