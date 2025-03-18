Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

U.S. border agents have made more seizures of eggs and egg-based products than of fentanyl since the beginning of this year, official statistics show.

According to data released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), officials made 134 interceptions of the deadly drug in January and February 2025, compared to 197 the previous year.

But that was nothing compared to the 3,254 egg-related seizures during the same period — more than twice as many as the same two months in 2024.

The figures, first reported by Canadian business news website The Logic, only track the number of “seizure events” logged by CBP for each type of contraband, rather than the actual amount. The latter comparison is not possible because CBP only releases the weight of drugs it has seized, not the weight of agricultural products.

Nevertheless, it illustrates the growing scale of egg smuggling as prices soared as high as $8.05 per dozen on average due to avian flu outbreaks and, allegedly, price gouging by the highly concentrated poultry industry.

It also undermines the rationale for Donald Trump's trade war against Mexico and Canada, which he claims is necessary to stop fentanyl flooding into the U.S. but which opponents say will raise the price of everyday products. (Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reported that less than 1 percent of fentanyl intercepted at the U.S. border comes from Canada.)

A CBP spokesperson told Newsweek that there had been a 36 percent year on year increase in "eggs being detained" at ports of entry during the five months ending with February.

Prices have since dropped from their peak in late February, apparently because inflation-weary consumers are unwilling to shell out at such high tags.