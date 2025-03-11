Why are Canadians using ‘elbows up’ as a rallying cry against Trump?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“Elbows up” has become a rallying cry among Canadians in response to President Donald Trump’s recent threats against the essential ally.

As credits rolled on SNL last month, comedian Mike Myers, while sporting a “Canada is not for sale” shirt, flung one elbow in the air, pointed at the slogan with his other hand and mouthed: “Elbows up!” Ever since, the phrase has become ubiquitous, cropping up in protests, on social media, and in politicians’ speeches as Canadians push back against Trump’s policies.

Trump has imposed hefty tariffs on the U.S.’s northern neighbor and has repeatedly suggested the country should become the 51st state.

During his farewell speech on Sunday, outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: “We’re a country that will be diplomatic when we can, but fight when we must. Elbows up!”

The phrase is often said to have been inspired by Canadian hockey legend Gordie Howe, who threw his elbows up in the rink to defend himself.

open image in gallery Rally-goer holds up “Elbows Up, Canada” sign at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to Canadian sovereignty ( AP )

In addition to the viral phrase, many Canadians are showing resistance against the U.S.’s policies in other ways.

Some Canadians are boycotting U.S. products and are instead opting to buy local. Some coffee shop owners have even renamed the Americano — the popular drink made up of an espresso shot and water – to “Canadiano” in protest.

Others have a more specific target in mind: Elon Musk. The world’s richest man, DOGE chief and senior adviser to Trump declared “Canada is not a real country,” in a since-deleted X post, despite the fact that he holds Canadian citizenship. In response, more than 369,000 Canadians have signed on to a protest demanding his citizenship be revoked.

Trump’s tariffs, the U.S. president has said, are meant to curb the influx of drugs, namely fentanyl, coming into the U.S. from Canada and Mexico. The rate at which fentanyl comes from Canada, however, is very minimal, government data shows.

open image in gallery Outgoing Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said his country will “fight when we must” during his farewell speech over the weekend. ( REUTERS )

“While less than 1 percent of the fentanyl intercepted at the U.S. border comes from Canada, we have worked relentlessly to address this scourge that affects Canadians and Americans alike,” Trudeau said last week after Trump announced tariffs on Canadian energy and exports. “Let me be unequivocally clear – there is no justification for these actions.”

Days after walking back on some of the levies he imposed on Canadian goods last week, Trump on Tuesday announced on Truth Social he would be slapping a 25 percent tariff on Canadian steel and aluminum imports, doubling the existing 25 percent he already imposed.

Despite a wobbling stock market, Trump said it will take effect Wednesday morning in response to the Ontario government’s 25 percent surcharge on electricity exports to the U.S. The province provides electricity to 1.5 million Americans in Minnesota, New York and Michigan.

“The only thing that makes sense is for Canada to become our cherished Fifty First State. This would make all Tariffs, and everything else, totally disappear,” Trump wrote in his post.