El Chapo begs Mexican president to save him from ‘cruel and unfair’ US prison

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former cartel kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has made a desperate plea to be repatriated to Mexico to serve out his sentence due to the “cruel and unfair” treatment he receives in the United States.

And Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador has reportedly said he will review the request, telling reporters: “You always have to keep the door open when it comes to human rights.”

Guzman, 64, was convicted in 2019 of drug trafficking, money laundering and homicide after decades in control of the Sinaloa Cartel, Mexico’s most powerful organised crime group.

He was sentenced to life and imprisoned in the ADX Florence Supermax in Colorado, where many of America’s most dangerous inmates are locked up.

His lawyer José Refugio Rodríguez was quoted this week in Mexican media that Guzman doesn’t receive adequate access to sunlight, visitation rights, proper food or medical care.

“He had a problem with his molars and instead of treating them, they took them out so he wouldn’t fuss,” Mr Rodriguez reportedly told Radio Formula on Tuesday.

Now the Mexican president has opened the door to taking back arguably the most notorious criminal ever to emerge his shores, who has embarrassed authorities by escaping from custody several times.

The US and Mexico have an agreement where prisoners can serve out their sentence in the other country to be closer to family.

But given the severity of Guzman’s offending, his connections in Mexico’s security forces and the ongoing risk of escape, it appears highly unlikely that the US would agree to such a deal. .

During a press conference on Wednesday, “AMLO”, as he’s often referred to, said the Mexican embassy in Washington DC had received a request on 10 January which had been passed on to the Foreign Ministry for review.