Passengers duck for cover as bullets hit plane moments after El Chapo’s son captured

Passengers ducked for cover after the fuselage of an Aeromexico plane was hit by gunfire on Thursday morning, 5 January, after the son of “El Chapo” was arrested in Culiacan, Mexico.

Footage shows people sheltering inside the aircraft, which was scheduled to fly from Culiacan to Mexico City.

Culiacan’s airport was closed for the day amid violence across the city following the arrest of Ovidio Guzman

The airline said that no clients or employees were harmed in the incident.

Sign up for our newsletters.