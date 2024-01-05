The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Randy Roedema, the former Colorado officer convicted of killing 23-year-old Elijah McClain has been sentenced to 14 months in jail, an Adams County District Judge ruled on Friday.

A jury found Mr Roedema guilty of third-degree assault and criminally negligent homicide. Judge Mark Warner said he made the decision after considering the former cop’s “good character”, his indifference during the incident and whether he can be rehabilitated.

The officer had no criminal history and previously served as a Marine in combat.

This is a developing story.