Former Colorado officer convicted over killing of Elijah McClain sentenced to one year in jail

Randy Roedema was convicted of third-degree assault and criminally negligent homicide in October

Michelle Del Rey
Friday 05 January 2024 22:55
<p>FILE - Former Aurora, Colo., Police Department officer Randy Roedema leaves the courtroom after being convicted of charges in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain during a trial in the Adams County, Colo., Courthouse, Oct. 12, 2023, in Brighton, Colo. The only police officer convicted of killing McClain faces anywhere from probation to several years behind bars when a judge decides his punishment Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)</p>

FILE - Former Aurora, Colo., Police Department officer Randy Roedema leaves the courtroom after being convicted of charges in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain during a trial in the Adams County, Colo., Courthouse, Oct. 12, 2023, in Brighton, Colo. The only police officer convicted of killing McClain faces anywhere from probation to several years behind bars when a judge decides his punishment Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Randy Roedema, the former Colorado officer convicted of killing 23-year-old Elijah McClain has been sentenced to 14 months in jail, an Adams County District Judge ruled on Friday.

A jury found Mr Roedema guilty of third-degree assault and criminally negligent homicide. Judge Mark Warner said he made the decision after considering the former cop’s “good character”, his indifference during the incident and whether he can be rehabilitated.

The officer had no criminal history and previously served as a Marine in combat.

This is a developing story.

