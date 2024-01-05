Former Colorado officer convicted over killing of Elijah McClain sentenced to one year in jail
Randy Roedema was convicted of third-degree assault and criminally negligent homicide in October
Randy Roedema, the former Colorado officer convicted of killing 23-year-old Elijah McClain has been sentenced to 14 months in jail, an Adams County District Judge ruled on Friday.
A jury found Mr Roedema guilty of third-degree assault and criminally negligent homicide. Judge Mark Warner said he made the decision after considering the former cop’s “good character”, his indifference during the incident and whether he can be rehabilitated.
The officer had no criminal history and previously served as a Marine in combat.
This is a developing story.
