Elon Musk responds to bizarre AI images of him as baby

Elon Musk has responded to an apparently AI-generated image of him as an adult baby.

On Saturday, Twitter user @alifarh79, a parody account, posted a photo appearing to show a young Mr Musk in a well-appointed study, wearing fancy brown overalls.

“BREAKING: Elon Musk was reportedly working on some anti aging formula but it got way out of hand,” the caption on the post reads.

The billionaire Twitter owner, never one to miss an opportunity to post on his platform, responded by writing, “Guys, I think I maybe took too much.”

Mr Musk, who regularly engages with his legions of online fans, was previously edited onto images of himself as a South Asian groom wearing traditional attire earlier this year, with the AI image getting a response of “Awesome,” from the tech entrepreneur.

Twitter advertisers, however, don’t seem to think being associated with Mr Musk is quite so great.

The company’s US ad revenue is reportedly down more than half since Mr Musk took over last year.

Between April and May of this year, Twitter made $88m in US ad revenue, down 59 per cent from the same period last year, TheNew York Times reported.

Advertisers have reportedly gone so far as to use built-in Twitter tools to keep their content from appearing next to Mr Musk’s regular posts, which have promoted transphobic content and other right-wing causes.