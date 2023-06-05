Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Elon Musk is set to host a Twitter Spaces event with 2024 presidential candidate, and outspoken anti-vaccine advocate, Robert F Kennedy Jr- just weeks after Ron DeSantis launched his campaign using the feature.

Mr Kennedy is set to speak with Mr Musk and David Sacks on 5 June at 2pm EST in an event poised to be similar to Mr DeSantis’.

“Set a reminder for my upcoming Spaces with Elon Musk and moderator David Sacks!” Mr Kennedy tweeted on Sunday (4 June) with a link to the event.

The Spaces comes on the tail of Mr DeSantis’ technologically glitchy event filled with awkward pauses and sudden crashes which Mr Sacks attributed to a high volume of listeners.

Mr Musk received some criticism for hosting Mr DeSantis on the platform as many believed it to be an endorsement of the Florida governor’s campaign. However, he clarified that he would welcome any 2024 presidential candidate to Twitter Spaces.

Now, Mr Kennedy, the nephew of president John F Kennedy and son of Robert F Kennedy, will be the next candidate to join Mr Musk and Mr Sacks in a conversation.

Joining the conversation will be former Democrat presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, entrepreneur Balaji Srinivasan, entrepreneur Omeed Malik, author Michael Shellenberger and professional surfer Kelly Slater.

Likely the group will ask questions that allow Mr Kennedy to speak to his views as he pursues the White House. Though Mr Kennedy asked his Twitter followers to ask him questions that he could answer during the Twitter Spaces.

So far, Mr Kennedy has launched his campaign advocating for the separation of large corporations and government bodies, promoting environmental policies that reduce the impact of climate change and promoting individual liberties among other things.

But Mr Kennedy is most well-known for his longtime advocacy against vaccines. He’s promoted false claims about vaccines linked to autism and compared vaccine mandates to Nazi Germany

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Kennedy pushed conspiracy theories and false information about vaccines on his social media account, as a result, his Instagram account was banned.

On Sunday (4 June) Mr Kennedy’s Instagram account was reinstated.

More follows