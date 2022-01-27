Elon Musk appears to back anti-vaccine mandate truckers in Canada
The billionaire owner of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk appears to have given his stamp of approval to Canadian truck drivers protesting vaccine mandates for cross-border drivers.
On Thursday, Mr Musk tweeted that "Canadian truckers rule" as reports of the truckers protesting in Ottawa made international news.
Barring the unlikely event that Mr Musk's tweet was simply a coincidental celebration of Canada's cargo hauling community, the tweet appears to be an endorsement of the drivers' anti-vaccine positions.
The Canadian government enacted a requirement forcing all cross-border truck drivers to be vaccinated as of 15 January. The US has imposed the same requirement on truckers entering the country.
