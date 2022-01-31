Canada convoy – live: Ottawa residents ‘prisoners’ in their own homes as truckers vow to stay
Follow all the latest news as the Canadian truckers convoy protest continues
Truckers protest in Ottawa against Canada’s vaccine mandate
Ottawa’s mayor says the city’s residents are “prisoners in their own homes” as the Freedom Convoy trucker protests continued on Sunday.
Leaders of the demonstrations vowed on Sunday to stay in the Canadian capital “as long as it takes” for the government to fold and withdraw vaccine mandates.
BJ Dichter, who is one of the organisers behind a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $8 million to support the convoy, said on Sunday their aim is create a “logistics nightmare” for the Canadian government and force it to repeal its vaccine mandates.
“Right now, yeah, it’s really cold, but we hang in there, the days are going to get longer and we take this block party and put it into overdrive,” he said at a press conference with only certain media outlets invited.
“We’re in this one for the long haul. We don’t have a time limit.”
Meanwhile Ottawa police say they have launched multiple investigations into the ‘desecration’ of monuments by the Freedom Convoy protesters and of ‘illegal’ behaviour.
Soup kitchen says member assaulted by protesters
The Shepherds of Good Hope said on twitter that one its community members had been assaulted and a security guard was threatened and called “racial slurs” during a “difficult 24 hours.”
“Friends, it’s been a difficult 24 hours. Staff harassed for meals. A service user and security guard assaulted. Through it all, you have donated and filled our hearts with gratitude. Every cent will support people experiencing homelessness,” they tweeted.
GoFundMe releases batch of donations
“We have some great news to share with all of you! We have received confirmation that GoFundMe has released our first batch of funds and is initiating our first transfer. We can’t thank you enough for your patience,” the post read.
“Sadly, the legacy media felt it was necessary to publish news articles implying that GoFundMe had frozen our funds for a variety of outrageous reasons. In reality, the temporary hold was due to international banking regulations which dictate many of GoFundMe policies. It is common practice with GoFundMe to conduct this kind of due diligence to ensure the funds are legitimate.“For our case, because of the overwhelming donations we have received, and we are currently the 8th fastest growing campaign in their history, the constant attempts by activists to flag our campaign as illegitimate exacerbated the already tedious process. The team at GoFundMe have been amazing to work with and we are very appreciative of their support.“The release of this first batch of funds will allow us to start processing registration forms and remittances to drivers who need our support. Initially, there will be a bottle neck because of the large number of requests we need to process, and because of payment processing times. Please bare with us as we are working as fast as we can to get this done.”
Soup kitchen says truckers ‘harassing’ staff for meals
Ottawa Police launch investigations into Convoy ‘desecration’ and ‘illegal’ behaviour
“Several criminal investigations are underway in relation to the desecration of the National War Memorial/Terry Fox statue, threatening/illegal/intimidating behaviour to police/city workers and other individuals and damage to a city vehicle,” the force tweeted on Sunday.
“Illegal behaviour will not be tolerated and will be fully investigated. We have investigative and evidence-gathering teams in place to support the management of the demonstration. We cannot take reports through social media. Incidents must be reported to police.”
Professor says despite ‘misinformation’ most Canadians support vaccine mandates
Timothy Caulfield, a professor of health law and science policy, took to Twitter to say that “too often debates dominated by misinformation (which is strongly correlated with opposition).”
Canada’s House of Commons will be at work Monday
“The House will reconvene at 11 a.m. tomorrow, as planned, in accordance with the Standing Orders,” the Speaker’s office confirmed on Sunday.
No comment has been made on what security arrangements will be in place with thousands of protesters expected to srtill be in Ottawa.
Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center ‘disturbed’ at Holocaust symbols at protest
“We are disturbed by the appearance of Holocaust symbols at the rally in Ottawa yesterday protesting government responses to the Covid-19 pandemic. These symbols of hate and genocide have no place in Ottawa or anywhere in Canada,” the group said on Twitter on Sunday.
Some protesters were pictured with Nazi Swastika flags during the demonstration in Ottawa.
Soup kitchen says donations have swamped website
The Shepherds of Good Hope said on twitter that one its community members had been assaulted and a security guard was threatened and called “racial slurs” during a “difficult 24 hours.”
After the report the soup kitchen’s website was reportedly inundated with people trying to donate money to the cause.
Protesters say they will stay in Ottawa ‘as long as it takes’
Organisers told a press conference, which some Canadian outlets were banned from, that they will continue protesting as long as they can fuel their trucks, according to CTV’s Glen McGregor.
The protesters have raised more than $8m in donations via a GoFundMe account.
Donald Trump gives shoutout to truckers
Former President Donald Trump gave a shoutout to protesting truckers as he held a rally in Conroe, Texas.
During a speech in which he also suggested he would pardon Capitol rioters if he ran and won the 2024 presidential election, Mr Trump said: “We want those great Canadian truckers to know that we are with them all the way”.
Eric Garcia reports more on the rally, below
Trump hints at pardoning people held in jail for January 6
The former president made the remarks in Texas Saturday evening.
