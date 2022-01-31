✕ Close Truckers protest in Ottawa against Canada’s vaccine mandate

Ottawa’s mayor says the city’s residents are “prisoners in their own homes” as the Freedom Convoy trucker protests continued on Sunday.

Leaders of the demonstrations vowed on Sunday to stay in the Canadian capital “as long as it takes” for the government to fold and withdraw vaccine mandates.

BJ Dichter, who is one of the organisers behind a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $8 million to support the convoy, said on Sunday their aim is create a “logistics nightmare” for the Canadian government and force it to repeal its vaccine mandates.

“Right now, yeah, it’s really cold, but we hang in there, the days are going to get longer and we take this block party and put it into overdrive,” he said at a press conference with only certain media outlets invited.

“We’re in this one for the long haul. We don’t have a time limit.”

Meanwhile Ottawa police say they have launched multiple investigations into the ‘desecration’ of monuments by the Freedom Convoy protesters and of ‘illegal’ behaviour.