Justin Trudeau and family move to secret location as Canada trucker protests spark security fears, report says

The PM’s office hasn’t confirmed the report

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Saturday 29 January 2022 16:52
Comments
<p>A Canadian flag flies upside down on the back of a truck during a "Freedom Convoy" protesting against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in front of the Parliament of Canada on January 28, 2022 in Ottawa, Canada. </p>

A Canadian flag flies upside down on the back of a truck during a "Freedom Convoy" protesting against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in front of the Parliament of Canada on January 28, 2022 in Ottawa, Canada.

((Photo by DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images))

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and his family have left their home in Ottawa for a secret location, the CBC reports, amid security concerns as thousands pour into the Canadian capital on Saturday in trucker convoys to protest vaccine mandates.

The PM’s office has said it will not comment on Mr Trudeau’s location for security reasons.

The Canadian Parliament’s Sergeant-at-Arms has warned that demonstrators could show up at the homes of officials, something Mr Trudeau knows well.

In 2020, a Canadian Armed Forces member carrying a gun rammed his vehicle into the gates of Rideau Hall, where the Trudeaus live, hoping to reach the prime minister.

Recommended

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in