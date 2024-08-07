Elon Musk’s daughter slams dad as ‘serial adulterer,’ ‘stupid’ and ‘desperate’

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Elon Musk’s daughter Vivian Wilson has criticized her billionaire father on social media, labeling him a “serial adulterer.”

Wilson took to Threads to call the Tesla and SpaceX CEO a “serial adulterer” who is “stupid,” “desperate” and “not a family man.” She posted the comments alongside a screenshot of an X post in which Musk appears to be praising his own parenting.

“It seems to me like you’re trying to rebuild your brand image as the ‘caring paternal father’ which I will not let go unchallenged,” Wilson wrote on Tuesday. “If I’m going to be honest, this is absolutely pathetic. You just won’t stop lying about me in interviews, books, social media, etc. Thank god you’re absolutely terrible at it because otherwise this would be significantly more difficult.”

Wilson, 20, is one of Musk’s oldest living children. Her mother is Justine Wilson, a Canadian author and Musk’s first wife.

“I understand your new angle is this ‘western values/christian family man’ thing but it’s such a weird choice,” she continued. “You are not a family man, you are a serial adulterer who won’t stop f****** lying about your own children. You are not a christian, as far as I’m aware you’ve never stepped foot in a church.”

Elon Musk’s daughter ripped into him calling him a “serial adulterer” and “not a family man.” ( AP )

This is not the first time Wilson has been publicly critical of her father. Wilson, who is transgender, called her father out last month for using anti-trans rhetoric on social media.

In interviews and on social media, Musk has said Wilson is “not a girl” and was “killed by the woke mind virus.” In July, Musk also said he was moving the SpaceX and X headquarters to Texas from California, citing a new law that bars school districts from outing trans kids to their parents.

The 20-year-old responded to the comments in an interview with NBC News, calling her father “cold” and “uncaring.”

“I think he was under the assumption that I wasn’t going to say anything and I would just let this go unchallenged,” Wilson told the outlet. “Which I’m not going to do, because if you’re going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I’m not just gonna let that slide.”

“He was cold,” Wilson said of Musk. “He’s very quick to anger. He is uncaring and narcissistic.”

Gender-affirming healthcare — which Musk has criticized — is lifesaving, Wilson said.

“They save lives,” Wilson said of gender-affirming treatments. “Let’s not get that twisted. They definitely allowed me to thrive.”

The Independent has contacted Musk for comment.

Several Republican lawmakers at the state and federal levels have been outspoken opponents of transgender healthcare. In the House of Representatives, many GOP representatives have added waves of amendments to government funding bills that would bar federal spending on gender-affirming healthcare, such as gender transition procedures and hormone therapy, The Independent previously reported.

Meanwhile, the US is suffering from an “epidemic” of violence against transgender people amid a rise in anti-trans rhetoric and laws, the Human Rights Campaign said in a November 2023 report. From November 2022 to November 2023, 33 transgender and gender-expansive people were killed in the US. Now, in just the first eight months of 2024, at least 22 transgender and gender-expansive people have been killed.